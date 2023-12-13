Baseball Legend Johnny Damon Swinging For $30 Million Home Run On Enormous Florida Mansion

Johnny Damon's Major League career spanned from 1995 through 2012. Over the course of those years, Johnny earned $111 million in salary and helped the Red Sox break the infamous "Curse of the Bambino" with their 2004 World Series win. He then won a second World Series in 2009 as a member of the Yankees.

When Johnny jumped from the Red Sox to the Yankees before the 2006 season, he signed a four-year, $52 million contract. He earned a career-high $13 million per year in the four seasons from 2006 through 2009.

Flush with that big Yankee money, in 2007 Johnny paid $4 million for 4.8-acre property in Windermere, Florida, along 540 feet of Lake Butler. He proceeded to custom-build an absolutely incredible mansion with every single possible amenity one could ever desire. Construction took three years. When the job was finished, Johnny had built a 20,000 square foot mansion with 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and:

  • Two-lane indoor bowling alley
  • Sports bar
  • Karaoke room
  • Home theater
  • Music loft
  • Arcade
  • Meditation room
  • Fitness center with both sauna & steam rooms
  • Cigar lounge
  • Temperature controlled wine vault
  • Resort-style saltwater pool with spa, slide, grotto and swim-up bar
  • TWO outdoor kitchens
  • Boat dock
  • Tennis court
  • Basketball court
  • Volleyball court
  • Playhouse with splashpad and a ZIP LINE!!!

Johnny just listed his amazing estate for.

$30 million

Feast your eyes on the newly-released video tour:

Johnny Damon's house is just a five minute drive from Shaquille O'Neal's former longtime Windermere home. Shaq paid $4 million for his property in 1993, after his first year in the NBA. When Shaq's construction was completed – SEVEN YEARS later – he had built a 35,000 square foot, 12-bedroom dream mansion. In addition to the requisite pool, spa, home theater etc., Shaq's estate includes a 6,000 square-foot indoor basketball court and 17-car garage. Below is a video tour of The House that Shaq Built:

Shaq listed his home for sale for the first time 2018 for $28 million. That number proved to be optimistic and after several significant price chops, he accepted $11 million in October 2021. FYI, that equates to $314 per square foot. If that price is comparable for the area, it does not bode well for Johnny Damon seeking $30 million. At $315 per square foot, Johnny Damon's house would be worth $6.3 million.

On the other hand, prices in Florida have increased significantly even since October 2021. I see three recent $10 million+ home sales in the Windermere area. One sold for $1,500 per square foot, another for $1,000 and the last for $700. Using $1,000, Johnny's house would be worth $20 million. After you watch the above video of Johnny's house, would you take the over or under on his $30 million price tag?

