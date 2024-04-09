Baseball Legend Albert Pujols Sells Irvine Mansion For Almost $9 Million

An impressive piece of property in Irvine, California has been sold by retired MLB star Albert Pujols for $8.8 million. That's a bit less than the $9.98 million he reportedly wanted for it when it was listed for sale last summer, but more than the $7.75 million he was asking in 2016. It's also quite a bit more than the $5.5 million he paid for it in 2012.

The home itself has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread across 9,200 square feet, all located in the gated community of Shady Canyon, where Jim Rome also recently listed a home. And its official listing outlines some of the many special touches that make it a top-tier luxury residence:

"Recently remodeled, the pool features a baja step, custom rock slide grotto and waterfall along with a jacuzzi. The private cul-de-sac location offers unobstructed views of Boomer Canyon. The basement is home to a movie theater, wet bar, full bathroom, a meditation room and space for a home gym, wine cellar or kids playroom. The main level consists of a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry & top of the line appliances that is open to the family room. A formal dining room, living room, master retreat with sitting area and dual walk-in closets along with an office, and laundry room make up the main floor. The second floor has 4 bedrooms that each have a walk-in closet and access to one of the two balconies. The third level is a dedicated office space with built-ins and breathtaking views. The 4 car garage and gated driveway is perfect for any car aficionado."

It's basically everything you want in a deluxe California mansion, with some neat community perks for Shady Canyon residents thrown into the bargain, like the Shady Canyon Golf Club, tennis courts, and swimming pools. And even though it's now off the market with a new owner, you can still take a tour of the home for yourself by watching the video below from the Caliber Real Estate Group YouTube channel: