Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Pays $42 Million For Oceanfront Nantucket Mansion (That's Not A Typo!)

There once was a guy who bought a mansion on Nantucket. The $42 million price tag told all his haters to suck it.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, the most equally loved and hated sports media personality in the world, just paid a mind-numbing $42 MILLION for a waterfront mansion on Nantucket.

Located in the Monomoy Bay area of Nantucket, the 8,600 square foot mansion sits on 1.2 oceanfront acres. In addition to the main home, which was built in 2018, the property features a two-structure guest house with a rooftop infinity pool that overlooks the harbor.

At $42 million, Portnoy's purchase price exceeds the previous record for a Nantucket home purchase by around $5 million. The purchase price also apparently included $2 million for the home's furniture and other interior items.

The purchase happened off-market so there doesn't appear to be a video tour of the home available online. There are some professional photographs online, but I couldn't reach the photographers in time to seek a license. So instead you'll have to make do with this photo of Dave with his girlfriend Silvana Mojica (the one on his right):

Dave Portnoy earned his $150 million fortune as the founder of Barstool Sports. Over a period of several transactions to several parties, Barstool was acquired for a combined total of more than $500 million. Dave was not the full owner in later transactions.

In an interesting twist, just last month Penn Gaming announced it had struck a deal to sell 100% of Barstool back to Portnoy for $1.00. The sale allowed Penn to pursue a sports gambling partnership with ESPN and included a clause that entitles Penn to half the proceeds if Portnoy ever sells Barstool again.

Dave's latest Nantucket purchase is actually his SECOND home on the island. At some point in the last decade he paid $2.2 million for a property on the island. He also owns a $14 million mansion in Miami.