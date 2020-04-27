Barry Rosenstein Sells Off One Of His Hamptons Homes For $37 Million

Hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein is now down to just one mansion in the Hamptons, The Wall Street Journal reports. Rosenstein has sold the smaller of his two Hamptons homes to an undisclosed buyer for a price of $37 million. That's quite a bit less than what Rosenstein originally sought for the home when he first listed it for sale back in 2017, when it had an asking price of $70 million. But it's still enough to make it the biggest real estate sale among the largest of the year in the Hamptons area.

As for the house itself, it sits on a 1.5-acre lot and spreads across 14,000 square feet of interior space. It boasts nine bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms, plus another two half baths for good measure. Amenity-wise, the home is outfitted with a climate-controlled garage, multiple fireplaces, and perhaps most impressive of all, spectacular views of the ocean (very) nearby. Marketing materials from the property's 2017 listing go on:

"As you enter the home, you are greeted by impeccable ocean views through the oversized pivoting portal in the entry gallery – a perfect space for unique pieces of art. To the west of the entry gallery, a custom double sided CorTen steel wood burning fireplace anchors the home and connects the living room with the den. Multiple French doors lead to the outdoor shade pavilion where blissful views continue. Entertain in the den with a custom bar with seating, a dishwasher, and refrigerator, a sitting area with fireplace, sun-filled windows, and a wall of French doors to the shade pavilion with ocean vistas."

That's just the main house – this property has plenty of impressive features outside, chief among them the 62-foot lap swimming pool, as well as an outdoor reflecting pool, which along with the ocean combine to form a "a meditation on water," joined by a yoga pavilion constructed from glass and steel that's designed to be a sculpture as well as a functional building. Then there's the separate guest or caretaker's cottage with its own two bedrooms, dining room, and full kitchen.

You can take a look at the former Rosenstein residence in the video below, courtesy of Bespoke Real Estate:

The property was purchased by Rosenstein for a reported $19.2 million back in 2005, when he leveled the previous house (which dated back to the 1920s) in order to build this one. And in 2014, he spent $137 million on a significantly larger property, which not only set a residential price record for the Hamptons but at the time of the sale one for the entire country – and it remains in the top five even now.