Atlanta Hawk Trae Young Spends $20 Million On Retired Linebacker Clay Matthews' Calabasas Mansion

Within the ultra-exclusive gated community of Estates at the Oaks in Calabasas, a sprawling 14,000-square-foot palace has changed hands from one professional athlete to another. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks has paid $20 million to buy the luxury estate from retired Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews.

Matthews listed the property last year during his final year of free agency in the NFL before announcing his retirement back in September. Back then, it had an asking price of $30 million, so the $20 million Young got it for is a substantial bargain compared to that initial listing.

The property was just a vacant lot when Matthews and his wife Casey purchased it for roughly $3 million, going on to spend an estimated $10 million on construction (and other assorted related expenses) of the mansion, a lot of which was personally designed by Casey Matthews herself. That was back in 2013, and now the couple are reportedly relocating to Nashville.

Described in its official listing as "magnificent modern French provincial estate," this is a property fit for any high-earning professional athlete, regardless of their sport of choice. It has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, with some doubtlessly breathtaking views of the surrounding Santa Monica mountains. Amenities of this once-and-future dream home include a sports court, fully equipped chef's kitchen, both a fishpond AND an incredible 800-gallon saltwater aquarium (designed professionally on the reality TV construction show "Tanked"), and a resort-quality pool and spa. Then there's the mansion's underground level, which boasts a garage with room for at least nine cars, a wine cellar, and a 15-seat movie theater.

Young reportedly owns homes in Atlanta and Oklahoma in addition to his new ritzy California mansion. You can take a look at his newest buy in the video below, from Williams & Williams Estates Group on YouTube: