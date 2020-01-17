At $45 Million, This Huge Chicago Mansion Is The City's Most Expensive Listing

If you're looking for a place to live in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, you need at least six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and 25,000 square feet, and you've got $45 million to burn, there's a mansion on Burling Street that fits the bill – and that Curbed recently reported is the priciest listing in the entire city.

Richard and Michaela Parrillo built the mansion back in 2010, and the couple claim that they've invested some $65 million into both the land and the construction of the house. As the official listing points out, you can see most or all of that money with a glance at the property:

"Unprecedented urban estate. 25,000 square foot masterpiece on Lincoln Park's finest street. Sited on an enormous 177′ x 149′ parcel totaling more than eight city lots, every step has been taken to provide complete privacy and tranquility. manicured grounds with multiple fountains, reflecting pool, and hand-forged antique garden pavilion transport you to another world. Absolutely no expense was spared inside or out throughout this sun-filled mansion. Grand in every way, but not overwhelming, the design is perfect for large scale entertaining as well as intimate everyday living. This home is nothing short of magnificent at every turn — truly a one in a lifetime opportunity that could never be replicated."

You can take a look for yourself at the massive Parrillo estate thanks to, for some reason, a YouTube channel called Paradise Valley Arizona Mansions:

As was mentioned before, the Parrillo mansion is currently the highest-priced real estate listing in all of Chicago, and it isn't even really close – the next most expensive mansion for sale in the city is a relative steal at $19.5 million. Even so, it would take an extreme bidding war to make the mansion the most expensive residence in Chicago, since in 2018 billionaire Ken Griffin dropped $58 million on four floors at the top of No. 9 Walton, combining them into one massive penthouse property.