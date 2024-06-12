At $38 Million, This Recently Listed Home Is The Most Expensive In San Francisco

By on June 12, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

San Francisco is a notoriously expensive place to live, but tucked away in the Outer Broadway area of the city's Pacific Heights neighborhood, prices are downright stratospheric. A recent real estate listing in this neighborhood is the most expensive in the entire city, with an asking price of $38 million.

Of course, this is a pretty impressive home at any asking price, with nearly 10,200 square feet of interior space, four bedrooms, and ten bathrooms. And its official listing goes into some detail about the home's intangible attributes as well as its more practical features:

"2990 Broadway commands the most coveted, cornerstone location as the last house on Outer Broadway. Uniting panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands, and Alcatraz with immediate adjacency to the Presidio's bucolic surroundings, the 10,180 square foot, four-bedroom residence designed by architect Sandy Walker delivers a sense of glamorous intimacy. As the last buildable lot on the Gold Coast, the 1987 development of the Jewett House signaled the arrival of one of the city's most important addresses. Designed for elegant living and grand entertaining, the remarkable scale of the interior rooms dazzled heads of state, royalty, and the city's high society…This extraordinary single owner sale offers the unique opportunity to become the next link in its ownership history and reimagine its legacy."

What kind of legacy might that be? According to George Jewett, son of the property's longtime owners, philanthropists Fritz and Lucy Jewett, it was used to entertain such political luminaries as Nancy Pelosi, George H.W. Bush, and Prince Philip since its construction in the mid-80s.

Some of the amenities found in the home include a solarium, a gym complete with spa, and an outdoor balcony surrounding the home's perimeter. All this and a seven-car garage show why the house would be such a coveted spot for entertaining VIPs.

Even if you're not a VIP, you can see the house for yourself below, courtesy of The Real Home Tour, Inc. on Vimeo:

