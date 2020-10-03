Armie Hammer Wants Almost $6 Million For His Hancock Park House

Actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers announced their separation via joint social media points back in July of this year, and now the home they purchased in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles less than two years ago has hit the market, reports Dirt.com. The 6,275-square-foot home constructed in the English Tudor style is literally historic, dating back nearly a century, and now it's on the market for almost $6 million.

$5.8 million, to be precise, compared to the $4.7 million the Hammers paid for it in 2018. In addition to its obvious historical value, the home's official listing touts its gates and hedges for maximum "privacy and security," two tells that the property is being marketed towards not just the rich but the famous as well. The listing goes on:

"Attached garage + carport. Two story entry with dramatic staircase. Double height living room with beamed ceiling and dramatic fireplace. Large formal wood-paneled dining room. Library with fireplace. Family room with glass doors to yard and pool. Center island kitchen opens to sunshine drenched breakfast room. Maids room and 1.5 baths down. Upstairs used to be 4 beds and 3 baths; one bed currently used as master closet. Oversized master bedroom with fireplace: Sauna and spa in large master bath: Third floor bedroom suite + sitting area + storage space. Private yard with pool, spa, waterfall. al fresco dining area. Beautiful original architectural details like arches, moldings, hardwood floors, stained glass windows. Multi zone AC. Third Street school district."

The three-story mansion is said to be located within a short walk to the famous Wilshire Country Club and sits on a relatively small quarter-acre lot. But, as you can see in the video below from The Bienstock Group, it's doubtful that whoever ends up living in the home next will find themselves missing the extra space.

Take a look: