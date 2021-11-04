Ariana Grande Sells Hollywood Hills Home For $14 Million – A Year And A Half After Buying It For $13.7 Million

splits: 7

Just a year and a half after she purchased a stylish Hollywood Hills mansion for $13.7 million, Ariana Grande has flipped it around for $14 million on the dot. While the home may not have been satisfactory for the somewhat newly married Grande, it's an impressive abode at any rate. The property has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and some incredible Los Angeles views.

Altogether, the home boats more than 10,000 square feet of interior space across three stories, with room for amenities like a full gym, wellness center, home theater, nightclub-style bar, and a wine cellar with space for up to 300 bottles. In case you don't remember the house from when it was for sale last summer, here are some more details from the property's official sales listing:

"Extravagant volume, disappearing walls of glass, smart-home technology and jaw-dropping views of the city, ocean & beyond make this rare offering one to behold. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/black silk granite island, SuMisura brass-accented Italian cabinets, Miele appliances & more. Indoor/outdoor living at its finest, the Fleetwood pocket doors allow for a seamless flow from the main interior to the deck with infinity edge pool blending into the astonishing vistas. Escape to the decadent master spanning the entire top level w/luxurious walk-in closet, lounges, dual vanities, tub, glass shower & water closets."

Grande made a nominal profit on the sale, roughly $300,000, but between fees and closing costs, she probably came out just about even. If you include property taxes and general maintenance costs, she likely lost a little bit of money.

And even though it's not known publicly what her future real estate plans might be, it's a safe bet that she and her husband Dalton Gomez will not be homeless. In June 2020 Ariana paid Ellen DeGeneres $6.75 million for a home in Montecito, California.

You can check out the former Ariana Grande residence in this unusual promotional video below from Black Sail Media: