Ariana Grande Buys New Hollywood Hills Home For $13.7 Million

The "Bird Streets" neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills has a new celebrity resident to go with all the old celebrity residents who already live in the area. It's pop superstar Ariana Grande, who various outlets are now reporting, has recently snapped up an impressive new $13.7 million home in the hills overlooking the Sunset Strip.

The house was built on spec and completed about two years ago, but has remained empty ever since, with a series of steep price drops failing to find a buyer before now. It was originally listed for $25.5 million before dropping down to less than $17.5 million before getting yanked off the market, meaning that Grande got the house at a fairly significant discount compared to its initial asking price.

The house boasts more than 10,000 square feet of living space stacked on three levels, with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms (five full and two half), and plenty of amenities like a gym, a "wellness center" with spa, a wine storage closet, home theater, and an elaborate nightclub-style bar. The official listing went on:

"Extravagant volume, disappearing walls of glass, smart-home technology and jaw-dropping views of the city, ocean & beyond make this rare offering one to behold. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/black silk granite island, SuMisura brass-accented Italian cabinets, Miele appliances & more. Indoor/outdoor living at its finest, the Fleetwood pocket doors allow for a seamless flow from the main interior to the deck with infinity edge pool blending into the astonishing vistas. Escape to the decadent master spanning the entire top level w/luxurious walk-in closet, lounges, dual vanities, tub, glass shower & water closets."

The house has everything you might expect from the home of one of the biggest stars in the world right now. Except, that is, the expected amount of privacy and seclusion – Variety points out that almost every room in the house can be seen from downhill, and the front entrance to the house "mere inches" from the street. But the area itself is known for its seclusion and privacy, which may be enough to balance out the house's conspicuous placement.

Some of the other famous faces who have homes in the Bird Streets are movie stars Keanu Reeves and Leonardo DiCaprio and TV chef Bobby Flay.

You can take a look at the new Ariana Grande abode in the video below from Black Sail Media. Have a good time: