Anthony Hopkins Lists Malibu Estate For $11.5 Million

An approximately 4,000-square-foot home in Malbu that's been the property of Sir Anthony Hopkins since he purchased it way back in 2001 for about $3.8 million is now back in the news. Variety's celebrity real estate news site Dirt reports that the acclaimed actor and his wife have listed the home for $11.5 million.

The house, which in some ways may remind Hopkins of home, thanks to its resemblance to a traditional English country manor, is located on Point Dume with four bedrooms and four baths, plus a separate guest house with its own bed and bath. Here's how it's described in its official listing:

"This iconic Point Dume Bluff estate is situated on approximately one acre of lush grounds and offers breathtaking head on Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, Palos Verdes and coastline views. This is truly a unique and one-of-a-kind property…There is an additional pool house perfect for entertain and BBQ'ing by the private pool and spa. Enjoy the sweeping views from every room in the main house, even from the sauna in the Master bathroom. This property represents an opportunity for the most discriminating Buyer to come and live in this charming house, renovate or build your dream home in this prime location!"

Hopkins and his wife Stella are reported to have purchased a smaller Pacific Palisades home back in the latter part of 2016. The couple paid $1.1 million for the two-bed, two-bath condo, and then two years later in 2018 paid $6.6 million for another property also located in Pacific Palisades. Then, early the following year he bought another house right next door to the second house for another $6 million. Point being, the Hopkins family has plenty of other places to reside once they find a buyer for their Malibu estate.

Maybe that buyer will be you! Before you make up your mind, you can check the newly listed Hopkins mansion in the video below, from Open House Foto: