Anthony Davis Finds Buyer For $40 Million Bel Air Mansion After Cross-Country NBA Shuffle

When Anthony Davis signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2020, it marked the most lucrative stretch of his career. Coming off a championship run alongside LeBron James, Davis had secured his place among the league's top earners and most valuable players.

Within months of that deal, he made a major real estate move.

In 2021, Davis paid $31 million for a sprawling estate in Bel Air Crest, a guard-gated enclave known for its privacy and scale. At the time, the purchase aligned with a long-term future in Los Angeles.

That chapter is now closing.

Davis has found a buyer for the home, which had been listed for just under $40 million. While the final sale price has not been disclosed, the deal points to a likely profit if it lands close to the original asking price.

A Purchase Tied To Peak Earnings

The timing of the acquisition reflects where Davis stood financially and professionally.

After beginning his career on a rookie-scale deal, he signed a five-year, $127 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015. His move to Los Angeles elevated both his profile and income, culminating in the 2020 contract that guaranteed nearly $200 million.

The Bel Air property matched that level of earning power.

Set on more than three acres, the estate spans roughly 17,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The layout includes a dramatic glass-domed entry, a theater, wine cellar, game lounge, gym with massage room, and a full-service barber shop. Outdoor features include an infinity pool, tennis court, batting cage, cold plunge, and multiple entertaining spaces. The motor court and garage can accommodate more than 30 vehicles.

The property was designed for scale, privacy, and amenities typically found in high-end resorts.

Hundreds Of Millions In Career Earnings

Davis's real estate decisions sit within the broader context of his earnings.

In 2023, the Lakers signed him to a three-year, $186 million extension, one of the richest deals in league history on an annual basis. By the end of the 2025–2026 season, his total NBA salary earnings are expected to reach approximately $364 million.

Off the court, Davis has maintained a steady endorsement portfolio. His long-term deal with Nike anchors a group of partnerships that includes Ruffles, ExxonMobil, Red Bull, Beats Electronics, and Foot Locker. Those deals have added an estimated $5 million to $9 million per year, pushing his total career earnings toward the $430 million range.

That level of income made a $31 million home purchase a relatively small percentage of his overall financial picture.

A Rapid Change In Circumstances

In 2025, Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. Not long after, he was moved again to the Washington Wizards, creating an unusual stretch of back-to-back relocations for a player of his stature.

Owning a large estate in Los Angeles became less practical under those circumstances.

He listed the home in 2025 for $39.9 million. Like many ultra-luxury properties, it took time to find a buyer willing to meet the price in a market where demand at the very top has become more selective.

The Hidden Cost Of Holding A $40 Million Estate

Beyond geography, the raw cost of carrying a property like this has become a major factor:

Property taxes: ~$440,000 – $500,000 per year under Proposition 13

Homeowners insurance: ~$80,000 – $150,000 per year

Wildfire insurance (or FAIR Plan + supplemental): ~$150,000 – $400,000+ per year

Earthquake insurance: ~$40,000 – $100,000 per year

Maintenance, utilities, security, and staffing: ~$250,000 – $700,000 per year

Estimated total annual carrying cost: roughly $1 million to $1.8+ million per year

For a player no longer based in Los Angeles, those ongoing costs can outweigh the benefits of holding the asset.

No word yet on the identity of the new buyer who just plunked down $39 million and is signing up for $1-2 million a year in ongoing costs 🙂