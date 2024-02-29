Annie Leibovitz Sells Central Park West Condo For Over $10 Million

Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz is moving on from a gorgeous duplex condo unit in the legendary Central Park West Brentmore building that might be best known as the basis for the strangely dangerous apartment building known as the Arconia in the series "Only Murders in the Building." It also has a list of notable residents over the years that's too long to reproduce in full, but includes such names as Lorne Michaels, Paul Simon, Sting, and many others. Now, Leibovitz has found a buyer for her Brentmore condo for $10.6 million.

The duplex has four beds and three baths, along with a home office and powder room, and of course all of those spectacular views of nearby Central Park. Then there's a grand formal dining room, recently redone eat-in kitchen. And of course, the Brentmore offers next-level amenities to all its residents, including a concierge and doorman, extra private storage space, and an emergency generator.

The two-level pad's official listing went on:

"High ceilings, inlaid hardwood floors, and exquisite moldings hallmark this pinnacle of parkside luxury on Manhattan's storied Upper West Side. A light-filled entrance gallery, accented with arched doorways, soaring ceilings, and exquisite woodwork, welcomes you to this sophisticated residence…The corner primary suite basks in natural light, offering a windowed bathroom and beckoning even more Central Park views through exposures to the north and east. Down the hall, you'll find two additional bedrooms, both with large windows and ample closet space."

The duplex's new owners paid some $2 million over Leibovitz's original asking price, from when the property was initially listed and "price to sell" in October of last year. That means its current, non-celebrity owners likely won a bidding war for the unit, but they still paid a final price that's significantly less than what Leibovitz paid for it when she bought it back in 2014: $11.3 million.