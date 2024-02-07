Anna Paquin And Stephen Moyer Cut Price Of Venice Home To $8 Million

"X-Men," "True Blood," and "The Irishman" star Anna Paquin, and her "True Blood" co-star/husband Stephen Moyer have been trying to sell her impressive Venice home for almost four years now. They first listed the property in 2020 with an asking price of $14 million. The property has gotten a substantial price cut. It was just re-listed for $8 million.

Paquin and Moyer bought the home in 2010. They paid a little over $1.23 million for a double lot. They soon embarked on constructing a custom-built mansion, with work finishing up in 2017.

Despite their struggles in finding a buyer, it's a pretty nice piece of work, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms across almost 5,300 square feet of interior living space, all right on the beach. Its official listing goes on:

"The open floor plan seamlessly integrates dual kitchens and dining areas on two levels, creating a refined living experience with refreshed interiors, natural light, and privacy. The top floor kitchen extends to a rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views. The property features a Zen garden, pool, spa, sauna, and fitness room, all contributing to its charming character…it embodies a harmonious blend of luxury and coastal living, just moments from the beach and Venice Beach amenities."

The home also has a pretty cool and unusual design touch in those wooden exterior details. The wood to create those facades come from the original benches at the famous Hollywood Bowl, placed there over a hundred years ago in 1919. It also has a lot of parking space for a home in the area, with an expansive four-car garage.

Time will tell whether the property's recent price cut will succeed in finding a buyer, who would be getting quite a deal on an impressive and undoubtedly costly to build home from architect David Hertz. In the meantime, you can take a look for yourself in the video below, from the Pardee Properties YouTube channel: