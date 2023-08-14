An Unnamed Buyer Paid almost $140 Million For Copper Beech Farm, The Most Expensive Home In Connecticut

A Connecticut real estate record has been broken, but only a select few know who is responsible for the sale, which ranks as the most expensive single-family residential sale ever made in the state. A "mystery buyer" has paid $138.83 million for Greenwich's Copper Beech Farm, which is spread across about 50 acres.

The sale makes Copper Beech Farm the most expensive piece of residential real estate in Connecticut, which of course in turn makes it one of the most expensive in the entire country. It dates all the way back to the late 19th century, when it was known as "Kingcaig," and as its official listing made clear, it is distinguished by far more than just its purchase price:

"Copper Beech Farm is the largest waterfront parcel in Greenwich. Situated on a private peninsula, the estate spans over 50 acres with an unprecedented expanse of shorefront. From a vantage point of 40 ft above mean high water, the meticulously restored and tastefully expanded 8-bedroom main house enjoys scintillating views of Long Island Sound. The property includes spectacular walled gardens, a swimming pool with spa, a pool house, a grass tennis court and 2 private beaches. Acres of rolling lawn surround the auxiliary buildings including a 1-bedroom carriage house, 3-bedroom gatehouse and 2 greenhouses."

The listing also touts the property's position as the "crown jewel of the Greenwich coastline," a claim that is certainly backed up by its most recent sale.

The buyer isn't known as of yet, and the seller's identity is also cloaked in a web of various business entities reportedly associated with billionaire Ray Dalio, who declined to comment on the matter.

A property like Copper Beech Farm should probably be seen with one's own eyes, but the video below from Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby's Homes Greenwich on YouTube will do in a pinch. Take a look at the most expensive single-family residential property in Connecticut: