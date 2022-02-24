Amazing LA Spec House Complete With Nightclub Listed For $139 Million

A truly stunning spec house in the ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles recently hit the market, according to a write-up in The Wall Street Journal. The house is absolutely packed with unbelievable amenities, including a home nightclub and even a "vodka tasting room," and it's all listed with an asking price of $139 million.

The mansion, known by the name La Fin, doesn't have an official interior square footage count yet, but the listing agent estimates it somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet. Whatever the case, it has room for a whopping 12 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. And that doesn't even begin to cover all the different amenities and features this one-of-a-kind home has to offer to the person lucky (and rich) enough to be its first owner and resident.

It's not every home, even in exclusive Bel-Air, that has a refrigerated room specifically for sampling vodka (guests will be able to withstand the room's sub-zero temperatures with faux-fur stoles kept near the door). There's also a glass-enclosed wine room complete with its own glass art installation inspired by a gown once worn by Jackie O.

Then there's the home's "display elevator," specifically engineered for keeping that extra-special car rotating and suitable for viewing.

After looking at La Fin's car display elevator and vodka tasting room, features like a home theater might start to seem a little mundane. But this home theater is pretty impressive outfitted with a giant screen and "imported Belgian leather motorized seating," according to the home's official listing. If you prefer to watch films and sports outside, you'll love La Fin's outdoor hydraulic pool cinema screen, for enjoying visual entertainment in or beside the pool.

The seller is reportedly Dr. Joseph Englanoff, who purchased the lot back in 2014 for $5 million, going on to oversee the home's design and construction. La Fin is French for "The End," which is said to represent that "there is nothing greater than this home" – in other words, this is purportedly the ultimate mansion.

Other amenities within the walls of La Fin include a luxurious and well-ventilated cigar room and a fitness room with its own rock climbing wall.

Take a look at La Fin in the video below, from Grauman Rosenfeld Group: