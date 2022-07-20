Alyson Hannigan Lists Encino Spread For $18 Million

The Wall Street Journal reports that Alyson Hannigan, known for roles on "How I Met Your Mother" and the "American Pie" movies, has along with her husband actor Alexis Denisof (who was also on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "How I Met Your Mother" with Hannigan) listed a 3.25-acre property in Encino, Los Angeles with an asking price of $18 million – a price that if met would make for a profit of more than $10 million compared to the $7.95 million they reportedly spent on the place in 2016.

Known as "the Sherman Residence" in marketing materials from Hilton & Hyland, the home was built in 2001 by Peter Tolkin Architecture and consists of multiple structures on 3.26 secluded acres of land. Here's how it's described in the listing:

"The house is made up of a series of board-formed concrete, wood and glass pavilions connected by gallery spaces that together define a central courtyard. The indigenous trees and working plants consisting of Sycamores, orange, avocado, palm trees and succulents can be seen from every room. Multiple structures including the main residence, guest house, gym and offices intentionally placed in this enchanting setting for privacy and views. An over sized north south tennis court with viewing deck is tucked atop the property. Once in a lifetime opportunity to own this exceptional estate."

Neither Hannigan nor Denisoff have yet commented on the new listing as of this writing, but they are reported to have already moved out of the Encino property in advance of the sale. They are also reported to have made a few renovations to it during their approximately six-year stay, including skylights in the main house and various changes to the surrounding landscaping.

The Sherman Residence, which is no longer the Hannigan/Denisof residence, is now the subject of a new video tour from Hilton & Hyland, which you can take a look at below.