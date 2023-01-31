Alexandra Daddario Sells Hancock Park Mansion For $7.7 Million

Only a little over a year after purchasing it for $7.3 million, "White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario and her husband, producer Andrew Form, have sold their Hancock Park estate for almost $7.7 million, reports Realtor.com. That nets them a small profit even though it's still less than the $7.9 million John Wells, creator of the TV series "Shameless," initially listed it for before Daddario snagged it at a $6 million discount in September of 2021.

The property itself is an old-school Hollywood mansion in luxurious Mediterranean style, "reinterpreted for the 21st century," per the home's official listing. It boasts almost 5,000 square feet of interior space with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a wine cellar with room for up to 600 bottles, and striking outdoor features like patios, gardens, and a 60-foot lap pool. There's also a detached two-story guest house on the grounds. The listing goes on:

"Reminiscent of a compound along the French Riviera, this sophisticated retreat blends perfectly within the fabric of LA city life, conveniently situated between charming Larchmont Village and the trendy shops & restaurants along La Brea & Melrose Avenue."

The mansion reportedly dates all the way back to 1923, and Realtor.com calls it "one of the crown jewels" of the exclusive Hancock Park neighborhood, which has been home to countless stars over the years. Stars like Muhammad Ali, Shonda Rhimes, and, when they were married, movie star couple Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith. The home itself was at one time the home of architect William Hefner and at another point interior designer Kazuko Hoshino, both of whom are said to have left stylistic signatures on the residence as it exists today.

