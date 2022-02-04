Alex Trebek's Widow Lists Their Longtime LA Mansion For Just Under $7 Million

If you've ever wanted to live in the longtime residence of a beloved game show host, now's your chance… provided you can cover the $6.995 million asking price. That's the sum attached to a listing for the Studio City home of the late and dearly departed "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek.

The home's construction dates all the way back to 1923, although it has of course been modernized and updated over the years and now boasts all the expected 21st century conveniences. It has very nearly 10,000 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms, plus another four half-baths.

Alex bought the handsomely appointed home for $2.15 million back in 1991 (seven years into his tenure as "Jeopardy" MC). And as official marketing materials proclaim, there's also a detached guest house, all sitting on almost an acre and a half of outdoor splendor:

"An extraordinary opportunity to create your dream home in one of the most idyllic settings in Studio City…The main house includes 4 generously-sized bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 4 fireplaces, butlers pantry, formal and informal dining rooms, a theater and a bar perfect for entertaining. On the property is also a detached guest house (1 bed/1.5 bath). Expansive grounds include a pool, lush greenery and mature oak trees. Steps away from Wilacre Park, this property is truly one-of-a-kind."

The property is located behind gates somewhere in Fryman Canyon, a slice of southern California that has become overcrowded with famous residents, including Teri Hatcher, Leah Rimini, and George Clooney.

Interestingly, the listing is reported to be at least partially handled by Trebek's daughter Emily Trebek, who happens to work in real estate. And it comes as Trebek's widow Jean Currivan Trebek recently purchased another smaller property, also located in Studio City, for almost $4 million.

You can take a look at the former Trebek estate in the video below from Home Sweet Home Productions: