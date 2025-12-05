Alec And "Hilaria" Baldwin Re-List Their Hamptons Estate. This Time For $21 Million

Follow me on a quick trip back in time, starting in March 1996.

"Fargo" was just released in theaters, but "The Birdcage" was #1 at the box office. After being in orbit for six years, the Hubble Space Telescope returned the world's first photos of Pluto.

On March 21, 1996, Erik and Lyle Menendez were found guilty of murdering their parents. On March 26, the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, was arrested at his Montana cabin. And the very next day, actor Alec Baldwin and his then-wife, actress Kim Basinger, paid $1.75 million for a 10-acre historic estate in the East Hampton town of Amagansett. Alec and Kim, who married in 1990, moved into the home with their one-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

On the day Alec and Kim were handed the keys to their new Hamptons hideaway, five hours away in Boston, a 12-year-old girl named Hillary Hayward-Thomas was in the middle of seventh grade.

Jumping ahead… in 2002, Alec and Kim divorced. He received the Hamptons estate in the settlement.

In 2009, Hillary took a job as a yoga instructor at a studio in Manhattan called Yoga to the People. In 2010, Hillary launched her own yoga studio, Yoga Vida. A year later, Hillary met and started dating Alec Baldwin. They married in 2012.

At some point before Hillary met Alec, for reasons no one can quite understand, she began going by the name "Hilaria" and started speaking with a Spanish accent.

Oh, and some weird stuff happened with several other Yoga to the People characters. One of Hillary's fellow teachers was a Swedish-born woman named Sofia Kristina. In 2015, Sofia married Prince Carl Philip, the only son of Swedish King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia. So today, Sofia is known formally as Princess Sofia, Duchess of Varmland. And, as it turned out, the owners of Yoga to the People were teaching the "Bikram" method without paying royalties. But that's not the worst offense. Years later, the founders were convicted of failing to pay taxes on $20 million worth of revenue earned between 2012 and 2020.

But I digress. Let's get back to Hilaria and Alec. They welcomed their first of what would become seven children in August 2013.

Both Hilaria and Alec are of Irish, English, and French descent. She also has some German heritage, apparently. As a reminder, she is from Boston. She is not from Spain. She is not ethnically Spanish. And yet, at some point before she met Alec, she decided to begin living life as a person from Spain. To the point where, in a 2015 appearance on the "Today" show, Hilaria forgot the English word for "cucumber" while making an authentic Spanish gazpacho. Alec is from Long Island. With all that in mind, here is what they have named their seven children:

Carmen Gabriela

Rafael Thomas

Leonardo Ángel Charles

Romeo Alejandro David

Eduardo Pau Lucas

María Lucía Victoria

Ilaria Catalina Irena

A Dios mio.

Hilaria, Alec and their seven Spanish children live primarily in a six-unit penthouse apartment in Manhattan. They also still own that original Hamptons estate he bought with Kim Bassinger in 1996.

In September 2022, Alec and Hilaria listed their Hamptons estate for $29 million. They didn't get any buyers. In January 2024, they lowered the price to $19 million. With the updated price, Alec also starred in a video tour of the home:

In July 2024, after nearly three years of legal purgatory following the 'Rust' shooting, a judge dismissed Baldwin's remaining manslaughter charge with prejudice — ending the criminal case against him."

In early 2025, TLC aired eight episodes of a reality show called "The Baldwins," which followed the family in the aftermath of the fatal "Rust" shooting incident, and the general chaos of raising seven little Spaniards. The Hamptons home was shown frequently in the series.

And that brings us to the present. Alec and Hilaria have just changed the price again, but in an interesting twist, they actually INCREASED the asking price to $21 million.

Adios!