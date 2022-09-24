Alec Baldwin Lists 10-Acre Historic East Hampton Mansion For $29 Million

Time travel with me back to March of 1996. "Fargo" was just released in theaters but "The Birdcage" was #1 at the box office. The Hubble Space Telescope returned the world's first photos of Pluto. Erik and Lyle Menendez were found guilty of murdering their parents. And on March 27, 1996 Alec Baldwin and his then-wife, actress Kim Basinger, paid $1.75 million for 10-acre historic estate in the East Hampton town of Amagansett.

Alec and Kim, who married in 1990, moved into the home with their one-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

While Alec and Kim were happily enjoying A-list Hamptons life, five hours away over in Boston a 12-year-old girl named Hillary Hayward-Thomas was in the middle of seventh grade.

Below is a bulleted timeline of significant Baldwin milestones over the ensuring quarter-century:

In December 2020 a viral Twitter thread exposes Hilaria's true identity as a Boston girl named Hillary. 2021: In October, Alec accidentally kills a cinematographer named Halyna Hutchins on the set of a movie called "Rust" which he is also producing.

Alec, Hilaria and their SIX (soon to be seven) children have spent the year or so since that awful shooting alternating between a 55-acre Vermont property, their six-unit NYC penthouse and the 10-acre Hamptons estate which Alec was allowed to keep in the divorce from Basinger. And FYI, here are the ACTUAL NAMES of the six children belonging to Alec (native of Long Island, NY) and Hilaria (née Hillary Hayward-Thomas, native of Boston):

Carmen

Rafael

Leonardo

Romeo Alejandro David

Eduardo Pau Lucas

Lucia

In March 2022 they announced they were expecting a sixth child. I'm going to take a stab at this child's future name:

Gabriela Amalia España Vicki Christina Barcelona Madrid Julio Baldwin

Anyways.

Today it was revealed that Alec and Hilaria had listed their 10-acre Hamptons mansion for…

$29 million

Here's a video tour:

Per the estate's listing:

"Situated on 10 elevated acres in Amagansett, this stunning private estate offers a 10,000 +/- sq. ft. modern farmhouse with 4 spacious bedrooms with 5 and 2.5 baths. Overlooking acres of bucolic preserve in Amagansett's Estate Section, this stunning home is a marriage of nature and luxury. Every detail of this impeccable two-story cedar shingle retreat has been curated to maximize indoor/outdoor space and utilize natural light throughout the year.

Entertain guests and family with a grand eat-in kitchen, dining room, movie theater, wine tasting room and a private wood-paneled library. Outdoor living and entertaining are emphasized by a luxurious custom 625 +/- sq. ft. pavilion with a magnificent fieldstone fireplace and western-facing 20'x50′ gunite pool and spa, as well as a fenced vegetable garden.

Highlighting the natural beauty, the home boasts 1,276 +/- sq. ft. of covered porches as well as 2 upper-level balconies overlooking the reserve to the south. Ready for expansion plans are approved for an additional 1,200 sq. ft. with a second-story study, en-suite bedroom, and covered balcony. A nature and equestrian enthusiast's dream getaway offers a unique opportunity to cultivate the reserve or build private stables."

Alec and Hilaria's estate dates back to the 1700s. Perhaps even the late 1600s. The main home was preserved exactly as it was in 1756.

Unclear why Alec and Hilaria are selling. Perhaps they are contemplating a move to Spain.