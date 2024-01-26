Alec Baldwin Cuts Price On Hamptons Estate By $10 Million … And Stars In A Sales Video For The Listing

Alec Baldwin has been trying to find a buyer for his 10-acre Hamptons estate in Amagansett for a while now. In September of 2022, the actor listed the property with an asking price of $29 million, and now he's put it back on the market with a significant discount, having slashed the price by a little more than $10 million.

That's not so unusual, especially given the real estate market these days, but Baldwin has gone a step further for a celebrity at his level of fame and has actually appeared in a real estate video himself, reminiscing about his purchase of the property and conveying its appeal for him over the years. He says he's lived in various homes in the area since the early 80s, and he purchased the current property in 1995.

The video goes into the usual visual details about the property, showing the wide expanse of quiet outdoors that surrounds it, but with a more personal touch than you would normally see in a video of this kind.

As for the property itself, in a just world it wouldn't need a personal pitch from Baldwin to sell itself. It measures in at 10,000 square feet of living space, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, plus amenities like a wine-tasting room, home theater, and library. It's also got plenty of outdoor features, with a swimming pool, facilities for horseback riding, and a vegetable garden. But the home's official listing points out that whoever buys the property may wish to do something else with this excess of undeveloped land:

"Sited on a private hilltop vantage, luxury living abounds, surrounded by acres of bucolic preserve in Amagansett's Estate Section this two-factor opportunity cannot be replicated anywhere in the Town of East Hampton. The existing 5-bedroom modern farmhouse home has architectural plans for expansion with 2 more bedrooms, plus a formal dining room, sunroom, and large screened-in porch. Additionally, the SCHD has approved an upgraded septic for up to 10 bedrooms. Moreover, the opportunity to build a new, equally impressive second 10,000 sq. ft. estate in Amagansett is unheard of in the Hamptons."

Time will tell whether Baldwin's celebrity, plus a generous price reduction, will be enough to find a buyer for this property, now listed with an asking price of $18.995 million.

You can check out Baldwin's video for yourself below, from the Saunders & Associates channel on YouTube: