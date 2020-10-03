Alan Jackson Lists Tennessee Mansion For $23 Million

Country star Alan Jackson is looking to get rid of some property in the hills of Franklin, Tennessee, TMZ reports. The impressive estate boasts a 22,000-square-foot mansion/castle on four acres of land with a ton of privacy, seclusion, and natural beauty, thanks to the surrounding 120 acres of virtually pristine forestland.

Jackson is seeking $23 million for the estate, which has five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms spread across more than 22,000 square feet of interior space. Official marketing materials describe it as an "Imposing Hilltop Location w/unsurpassed views," making it an enticing property for any nature lover, although a desire for seclusion is also a must thanks to its out-of-the-way location, accessible only via a manned security gate. But the listing also touts the location's "within easy reach of Nashville," making it easy to see why it would have appealed to a country recording artist like Jackson.

The listing also calls the property the "Ultimate Family Estate." It goes on:

"Grand Public Rooms, Sumptuous Private Suites. Outdoor Living 'Rooms', Expansive Lawns, Lush Landscaping, Loggia, Pool w/Pool House & Terraces. Outdoor Kitchen. Heated & Cooled Garages:15 car capacity."

Jackson and his wife Denise bought the property back in 2009, when Virtual Globetrotting reports they paid just $795,000 for it, presumably making significant expansions to the house since then. The couple has also listed other properties for sale lately, including a $38 million estate in Sweetbriar (also in the Nashville area) and another estate in Florida.