After Three Years, Birdman Finally Sells Miami Beach Mansion For Almost $11 Million

Rapper and record mogul Birdman has been trying to sell a massive, nearly 20,000-square-foot estate in Miami Beach since 2017, when he listed the property for $20 million, a good deal more than the $14.5 million he spent in 2012 when he purchased it from Russ Weiner, founder of the Rockstar energy drink brand. Now, after three years, several price drops, and at least one foreclosure lawsuit, Dirt.com reports that he's finally found a buyer at the much lower price of $10.9 million.

Birdman might have taken a bath on the Miami Beach estate, but it's a very handsome, spacious, and luxurious home at any price, as its recent official listing sought to make clear:

"Located in the prestigious and gated Palm Island, this grand estate is a rare opportunity. The grand foyer welcomes you into the expansive living room w direct water views. Set on a 30,000 SqFt lot this 20,000 SqFt Estate includes 7 beds, 9 baths & 4 half baths. The sprawling Master Suite includes his & hers bathrooms, sitting area w fire place & a private balcony w stunning water views. A movie theater, chef's kitchen, two pools, volleyball court, 4 car garage & a private dock w 100 feet of frontage are just some of the features. Enjoy all of Palm Island's amenities including tennis & basketball courts, playground and 24 hour police security while also being minutes from the best shopping, restaurants & airports."

Unfortunately for Birdman, the house's recent history is even more interesting than any feature of the home itself. Its hip hop credentials were secured way back in 2006 when musician and producer Scott Storch bought it for $10.5 million (to give you an idea of how far its fortunes have fallen since then, that's half a million less than the sum it was just sold for), but Storch lost the home to foreclosure a few years later, allowing Weiner to snap it up for $6.7 million in 2010. Then, Weiner sold it to Birdman two years after that, having more than doubled his money with a selling price of $14.5 million, and since then, Birdman's own financial troubles have led the house to be subject to foreclosure proceedings, forcing him to sell the house at a loss.

You can take a look at the former home of luminaries like Birdman, Scott Storch, and Russ Weiner in the slideshow below from Blue Ocean Photography on YouTube: