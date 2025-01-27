After Making $20 Million Fighting Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Treats Himself To $15 Million Worth Of Florida Real Estate

Mike Tyson might not have won his fight against Jake Paul, but he certainly got a hefty paycheck for stepping back into the ring one last time. Mike is believed to have earned $20 million for the fight. And what does one do after receiving $20 million? Treat yourself to a new $13 million mansion. And a second home at an airport!

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, in the weeks after the fight, Mike bought two pieces of real estate in Florida — one a $13 million Palm Beach megamansion and the other a much more modest cottage with airstrip access priced at $1.69 million.

The $13 million, 12,286-square-foot waterfront mansion is a slice of heaven on Earth for the now-retired-for-real boxer, with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across both the main house and the guesthouse. Here's more from the property's official listing:

The estate offers a spacious and open floor plan, with generous living areas that are perfect for entertaining inside and out. From a recent listing of the home:

"The property features a one-acre private bass pond that is ideal for fishing. Additionally, the estate has an 80 foot pool and spa with a Covered pavilion which overlooks the waterfall and lake. The estate also has an air-conditioned barn with impact windows that has been newly renovated. This is ideal for those who wish to use the space for storage, a workshop, a Guest house, entertaining space, or kid's area."

Another selling point is that the house is practically brand new, having been under construction even during its listing period and only completed a few months before Tyson purchased it earlier this year. It also boasts a few unusual amenities, like a "haircut lounge" and a special "extra deep" four-car garage, in addition to the more expected touches like a home theater, wine cellar, and gym.

Tyson is also clearly interested in privacy, having additionally purchased a nearby 2.26-acre lot, also located in the Delray Beach area of Florida, with access to a small airstrip. The land already features a small cottage with what is likely to have been its chief appeal from Tyson's point of view: a private airplane hangar attached directly to the cottage itself. Since this property is just about a ten-minute drive from the larger mansion, getting in and out of Florida via private jet will be just about as convenient as humanly possible for the boxing legend.

It's not known whether Tyson intends to make the mansion his primary residence, which is currently known to be in Nevada, or whether it will serve as more of a vacation home. But in any event it's hard to imagine any of Tyson's needs or wants not being met by the two properties taken together.