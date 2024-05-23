After Failing To Sell His Estimated $35 Million Potomac Mansion, Dan Snyder Donated It To The American Cancer Society

By on May 23, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was having trouble selling his enormous mansion. So, he came up with a creative solution. After years of trying but failing to sell his Potomac, Maryland mansion, Snyder donated it to the American Cancer Society.

Snyder and his wife, Tanya Snyder, first listed the home for sale in February of last year for $49 million. Later, in 2023, they slashed the price to just under $35 million, but they still failed to find a buyer.

Their real estate misfortune ended up being a pretty good deal for the American Cancer Society, which can count the home as the largest single gift they've ever received in their more than a century of existence. Now, it will be up to the ACS to sell the home. The organization's chief finance and strategy officer, Kael Reicin, says the plan is to list the home once again at $34.9 million and go from there.

Assets like real estate are often bequeathed to charitable organizations, but it's less common to see them given away to charity while their owners are still alive. But it does have certain tax benefits, so it's easy to see why the Snyders might have decided to donate rather than continuing to struggle along in the marketplace.

The house itself is a beautiful French Chateau-style abode with five bedrooms and six baths across 25,119 square feet, all on an expansive 13.5-acre lot. And the listing highlights the home's primo location as well:

"A masterful collaboration between architect John Ike, designer Geoffrey Bradfield & the unparalleled construction of Horizon Builders, the main house sits on a knoll with unobstructed views of the Potomac River and protected parkland on either side."

Take a look at Dan Snyder's generous gift to the American Cancer Society for yourself below from the Compass Real Estate YouTube channel:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B
  2. Naomi Scott Net Worth
    Naomi
    Scott
  3. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Amrita Rao Net Worth
    Amrita
    Rao
  6. Adam Rodriguez Net Worth
    Adam
    Rodriguez
  7. Sam Altman Net Worth
    Sam
    Altman
  8. Stewart Copeland Net Worth
    Stewart
    Copeland
  9. Dylan Dreyer Net Worth
    Dylan
    Dreyer
  10. Wilmer Valderrama Net Worth
    Wilmer
    Valderrama
  11. Scott Galloway Net Worth
    Scott
    Galloway
  12. Bette Davis Net Worth
    Bette
    Davis
  13. Diddy Net Worth
    Diddy
  14. Marlon Jackson Net Worth
    Marlon
    Jackson
  15. Holly Marie Combs Net Worth
    Holly
    Marie Combs
  16. Will Poulter Net Worth
    Will
    Poulter
  17. Brittney Powell Net Worth
    Brittney
    Powell