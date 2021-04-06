Shaquille O'Neal's 31,000 Square Foot Florida Mansion Hits The Market Again… This Time For $16.5 Million

Is there any figure in sports more beloved than Shaquille O'Neal? After starting his NBA career in the 1992-93 season with the Orlando Magic, went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics before retiring after the 2010-2011 season. Shaq earned $292 million in salary alone during his time in the NBA. He earned several hundred more million from endorsements with countless brands.

Since 1993, Shaq's primary home has been a 12-bedroom, 31,000 square foot mansion in Orlando's gated Isleworth Golf and Country Club. The home, not surprisingly, also includes a 6,000 square foot indoor basketball court, 17 car garage, and is surrounded by a 10-foot tall privacy wall.

Shaq bought the land for this house in 1993 for $4 million and proceeded to build a custom dream home on the lot.

He first put this house on the market in May 2018 for $28 million. In January 2019, he lowered the price to $22 million. In September he lowered the price to $19.5 million. Now he's lowered it once again, to $16.5 million after doing some updates inside the home and finding a new real estate agent to represent the property. In January 2021, it looked like Shaq had finally found a buyer, however that contract fell through and the mansion remains on the market as of this writing.

The Mediterranean-style mansion is set on nearly four acres in what's billed as the "most exclusive golf community in Florida." The new real estate agent took the focus of the property off the fact that it is Shaq's house and instead, turned the focus to the home. As a result, several cosmetic changes were made to the home. The entire 31,000 square foot interior was re-staged, the pool area and outside kitchen were staged, and the driveway and house were power washed with chemicals.

The home has some serious amenities. There is a cigar and wine room. The home has a custom-designed theatre with 10 reclining seats. There's a chef's kitchen, recording studio, aquarium room, walk-in safe, a 44-foot long office, and a 95-foot resort-style swimming pool.

Shaq is selling the home because these days he spends more time in Atlanta, where his job as an NBA analyst for TNT has him primarily located.