Aerial Footage Shows Kanye West's Abandoned Calabasas Mansion Is In Very Poor Shape

Almost four years after Kanye West boarded up the main house of his large Calabasas ranch and six years after he purchased it for $2.2 million, new images show that the house has more or less collapsed, with a huge hole near the front and numerous other signs of disrepair visible from the outside.

During happier times for West, the property was used for his Sunday Service performance series, as well as serving as the headquarters for his Donda Academy. And sometime after purchasing the house itself, West spent another $4 million for the surrounding 300 acres. But now, the home is clearly uninhabitable and in need of serious repair work if it doesn't ultimately prove more sensible to just raze the structure entirely.

West is going through some serious financial issues as of late, and he also has a similarly deteriorating Malibu beach mansion to his name.

The photos show the Calabasas house driveway partially destroyed, and pieces of the roof can be seen on the ground nearby. The fencing surrounding the property also appears to be in need of repair, and you can even see the remains of one of West's "Yeezy Home" dome enclosures, which he had ambitions of constructing across LA as communities for the homeless.

The condition of the home has gone downhill even since February of last year when it was previously reported to be in pretty bad shape, and it's not clear whether West has any specific plans for the property in the future.

Once upon a time, the property's official real estate listing touted its multiple guest houses, which add up to six bedrooms and seven baths across the property:

"With two detached guest units, four car garage, huge metal workshop or barn, corral, and plenty of space for pool or vineyard, this property will appeal to the equestrian, aspiring winemaker, and car enthusiast alike."

The current condition of the home could be seen as a kind of visual metaphor for Kanye West's downfall, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to pull it into a more presentable condition any time soon. He is reportedly currently focusing on a move into internet pornography, announcing a collaboration between his Yeezy brand and Vixen Media Group, the company owned by Stormy Daniels's ex-husband, Mike Moz.