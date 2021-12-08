Adrien Brody's 'Succession' Hamptons Mansion Just Sold For $45 Million

splits: 17

A mansion in the Hamptons made famous by the HBO series "Succession," has just sold for $45 million.

For fans of the show, this is the mansion featured in season three episode four, "Lion in the Meadow." This is the mansion that serves as home to investor Josh Aaronson, played by Adrien Brody.

If you'll recall from the episode. that Kendall and Logan are summoned to the Hamptons by Josh, who is one of the company's largest shareholders. Josh takes the Roy boys on a long winding hike that ultimately results in Logan having some sort of heart or exhaustion episode. Most viewers interpreted the hike as a test put on by Josh to see if the Roys are capable of putting their differences aside and supporting each other as father/son. When they fail that test, Josh – who has apparently lost $300 million in recent months thanks to the sliding Waystar stock price – informs the Roy boys that he no longer supports them and is throwing his vote to fellow investor Stewy.

In real life, the 2.5-acre ultra-modern property is located in the East Hampton town of Wainscott. The property's 11,000 square-foot mansion, which has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, was built in 2018 by David and Marla Susser as a summer home to complement their primary residence in Florida.

David Susser earned his fortune as the President and CEO of Seal Dynamics, a company that makes and distributes airplane components primarily for the defense department. In 2005 he sold the majority of Seal Dynamics to a conglomerate called HEICO which is one of those under-the-radar electronics/defense companies that you've never heard of but happens to have an $18 billion market cap (NYSE symbol: HEI).

The acquisition price of Seal Dynamics was not made public but it must have been a pretty big number. Big enough for David and Marla to pay $16.5 million in 2015 for the parcel of land in Wainscott that became the Succession mansion.

Construction took three years. When the Wall Street Journal asked David Susser how much the couple spent on construction costs, he replied:

"It was a runaway train. I'm afraid to do the math."

And here is what that runaway train resulted in:

The Susser's "Succession" mansion was initially listed for sale in August 2020 for $52 million. As we stated previously in this article, it just sold for $45 million to an unknown buyer.

If the buyer's identity is revealed, we will let you know!

But speaking of castles associated with Adrien Brody, here's a fun anecdote for you –

Back in 2007 Adrien Brody was on the back side of the peak of his career. He was still extremely famous and sought after but he was slipping further away from his Oscar winning glory years of roughly 1999/2000. At the time Adrien was dating one of the hottest women in the world, Spanish model/actress Elsa Pataky.

According to legend, asome point Elsa remarked how her childhood dream was to be a princess who lived in castle. So what did Brody do? For her 31st birthday he bought her a surprise castle.

Awesome gesture, right?! Well, unfortunately the castle was not particularly romantic. Located in the town of Cleveland, New York, the castle cost $650,000 and was a total dump. It needed to be completely renovated. Speaking of dumps, less than a year after his castle surprise Elsa dumped Adrien and was soon shacked up with Chris Hemsworth. Today Elsa and Chris own around $50 million worth of real estate around the globe. Their mansion in the Australian town of Byron Bay, is worth $30 million and features a 160-foot rooftop infinity pool.

To his credit, Adrien proceeded to spend the next seven years conducting a complete renovation on the birthday castle and he still owns it today!