Adriana Lima Sells Fortified Brentwood Home For $12.96 Million

Adriana Lima has sold her heavily fortified Brentwood home for $12.96 million, closing a deal that came in well below her original asking price after several months on the market. The Los Angeles property, which gained attention for its advanced security system featuring AI cameras and laser-based perimeter protection, was first listed in August 2025 for $15.995 million before undergoing a price cut to $13.995 million.

Lima and her husband, film producer Andre Lemmers III, purchased the newly built home in 2022 for $12.35 million. While the final sale price represents a modest gain over their purchase price, it fell short of the premium typically expected for a high-end Brentwood spec home with extensive custom upgrades and celebrity provenance.

The roughly 7,500-square-foot estate sits on a 0.34-acre lot and includes a five-bedroom main house and a one-bedroom guesthouse. Amenities include a pool, home theater, wine storage, and multiple indoor-outdoor entertaining areas. One of the home's most distinctive features was its layered security infrastructure, which surrounded the property with surveillance technology rarely seen in residential listings, even at this price point. Here is a video tour:

The home was marketed as move-in ready, with custom window treatments, designer furnishings, antique chandeliers, and vintage Parisian street lamps installed throughout the interior. According to agents involved in the transaction, the buyers were particularly drawn to those fixtures and paid an additional amount to retain them as part of the sale. Some outdoor elements, including approximately $20,000 worth of potted plants, were also included.

Lima previously indicated that the sale was tied to a broader geographic shift. In earlier comments, she cited increasing work commitments in New York and Europe and the strain of cross-country travel as reasons for leaving Los Angeles.

While the Brentwood transaction closed near break-even relative to its 2022 purchase price, it stands in sharp contrast to Lima's far more lucrative real estate exit in Florida just a few years earlier.

In 2009, Lima purchased a waterfront estate on Indian Creek Island in the Miami area for $9 million, acquiring the property at a steep discount during the post-financial-crisis downturn. The nearly two-acre estate sat on one of the most exclusive residential islands in the country, a guard-gated enclave long favored by billionaires, financiers, and high-profile executives.

Over the following decade, the property benefited from both substantial interior upgrades and a dramatic surge in ultra-luxury South Florida real estate values. In early 2022, a trust linked to Lima sold the Indian Creek estate for $40 million, marking a more than fourfold increase over her original purchase price and one of the most profitable celebrity residential flips of that cycle.