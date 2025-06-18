Live-Streaming Internet Celebrity Adin Ross Just Paid $25.5 Million For A Florida Mansion

Adin Ross is a 24-year-old internet personality/live streaming content creator. He first rose to fame broadcasting gameplay of "NBA 2K" and "Grand Theft Auto V" on Twitch before shifting to unscripted livestreams filled with celebrity guests, reaction commentary, and viral stunts.

In just a few years, Adin built a massive audience with his casual, anything-goes energy and willingness to push boundaries. After being permanently banned from Twitch in 2023 for multiple violations of the platform's conduct rules, Ross signed a major deal with Kick, a new streaming platform backed by crypto casino Stake.

Since then, Ross has become one of Kick's biggest stars, known as much for his controversial guest lineup and unfiltered commentary as for his actual content. He's hosted everyone from rappers and athletes to major political figures. On August 5, 2024, just one month before the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump joined Ross for a 90-minute livestream from Mar-a-Lago. The broadcast—watched by over 580,000 concurrent viewers—included Ross gifting Trump a Rolex and a customized Tesla Cybertruck.

Whether seen as a provocateur, disruptor, or just a savvy entertainer, Adin Ross has undeniably built one of the most lucrative digital careers of his generation. How lucrative? Well, he just paid $25.5 million for a mansion in Florida.

$25.5 Million Mansion

According to property records dug up by The Real Deal, Ross paid $25.5 million for a sprawling 10-acre estate in Davie, Florida. The sale that now stands as the most expensive residential transaction in the history of the western Broward County town.

The 11,325-square-foot mansion features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home theater, chef's kitchen, art studio, spa, office, and a separate pool house. The 10-acre grounds are lined with fountains, a reflecting pool, manicured gardens, and wide-open space for maximum privacy. Below is an aerial view of the estate—including some neighboring homes—to give you a sense of just how massive Adin's new compound really is.

According to The Real Deal, Adin bought the property from aerospace executives Laurent and Laure Parelle. They bought the land in 2009 for just $775,000. Let's assume they spent $1,000 per square foot constructing the 11,000-square-foot mansion. That would imply they spent $11 million constructing the home. Throw in another million for landscaping, and maybe they spent an even $12 million. The Parelles listed the home in March 2025 for $32 million, so Adin got it at somewhat of a discount.

Oh, and according to records pulled by The Real Deal, Ross financed the purchase with a $12.7 million mortgage. That implies he put down $12.8 million in cash at closing. Which brings me to a burning question:

How On Earth Did This 24-Year-Old "Streamer" Afford A $25 Million Mansion??!!

The short answer? Streaming economics are wild right now.

If you'll recall, Adin was banned by Twitch in 2023 and subsequently joined Kick. Unlike Twitch, which takes a 50% cut of creator subscription revenue, Kick gives streamers a 95% share and offers flat-rate contracts to its top talent. Ross is among a handful of influencers—including Kai Cenat and xQc—who've helped Kick gain serious traction among Gen Z audiences. xQc was lured to Kick in June 2023 with a $100 million exclusive contract.

Ross is believed to earn $40 to $70 million per year from Kick alone. That doesn't include his YouTube channel ("Adin Live"), merch sales, gambling, brand sponsorships, and other side ventures. So that's your answer.

Who are Laurent and Laure Parelle?

Laurent and Laure Parelle are aerospace entrepreneurs who co-founded Air Cost Control in 2000, a global distributor of electrical components for the aviation industry. In 2017, they sold an 80% stake in the company to HEICO Corporation, a publicly traded aerospace and defense conglomerate known for acquiring niche aviation suppliers while keeping founders involved. HEICO's clients include NASA, Boeing, and major commercial airlines. Laure later became CEO of Aerodyne Worldwide, an aviation parts supplier based in Sunrise, Florida.