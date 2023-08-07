Adam Neumann Lowers Price Of NYC Triplex For The Third Time

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann is trying again to sell his massive Gramercy Park penthouse, and he's slashed the asking price in an attempt to entice a buyer.

Neumann first tried to sell the three-story, six-bedroom pad off-market in 2019 before listing it officially for $37.5 million the following year, and now he's trying a third time, now with an asking price of $32 million.

One reason Neumann might be having a hard time getting rid of the place is that it's a massive 7,880-square-foot monster that he himself created by combining the building's more conventionally proportioned penthouse apartment and another unit one floor below, turning a duplex into a triplex. He made those purchases in 2017 for $27.5 million, when he also bought two ground floor apartments in the same building, reportedly paying another $7.2 million for them.

Here's how the penthouse is described in its official listing:

"Entering via keyed elevator access on all three levels, you are greeted by white wood-paneled walls, adorned with ornate plaster ceiling rosettes, imported finishes from France, and complemented by the tasteful integration of handsome chandeliers from John Rosselli & Associates. The apartment is outfitted with custom windows, individually controlled central air, skylit spiral staircase, and features a private 955 square foot roof terrace."

The listing also touts the building's elite Gramercy Park location, as well as white glove service for its just six units (most of which seem to have been owned at least at one time by Neumann himself). The penthouse dates back to before World War II, but was relatively recently redesigned by Pietro Cicognani of Cicognani Kalla and decked out with interiors by Windsor Smith, also per the property's official listing.

And now, with a $5.5 million price cut, this penthouse triplex can find a new owner at a relative bargain.