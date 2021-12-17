Adam Levine Made $6 Million Owning A House In Montecito For Just Three Months

splits: 11

As first noted by Dirt.com, back in March 2021, Adam Levine and his supermodel girlfriend Behati Prinsloo bought a house in Montecito, California – home to celebs like Ellen, Oprah and Prince Harry.

The nearly 100-year-old property spans 5.2 spectacular acres. The main house is 12,000 square feet and has 9 bedrooms. There's a putting green, a movie theater, a tennis court with viewing pavilion and a man-made pond.

How much did this incredible estate cost Mr. Levine and Ms. Prinsloo?

$22.7 million

Impressive.

What's more impressive? According to real estate records dug up by Dirt.com, Adam and Behati have already sold the house. In fact, they sold it back in June. They were the owners of record for a total of three months.

What's even more impressive? Their June sale price was…

$28.5 million

That's a $5.8 million gain on a house they owned for 90 days.

It's not clear if Adam and Behati ever spent a single night at the home. Regardless, they essentially earned $2 million per month during the time they were on title. That's like getting paid $64,444 per day to own the following palatial estate:

Adam Levine is no stranger to major real estate purchases. His main home continues to be the former marital home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Located in the Pacific Palisades, they bought Ben and Jen's former home back in 2019 for $32 million.

Previously Adam owned a 12,000 square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills that has an interesting celebrity history. Twenty years ago the mansion was owned by Pete Sampras and his wife Bridgette Wilson – also known as Ms. Veronica Vaughn from "Billy Madison." Pete and Bridgette sold the house in 2008 to a guy named Max Mutchnick for $17 million. Mutchnick earned his fortune as the co-creator of "Will & Grace." Adam paid Mutchnick $34 million for the home in 2018. Because he loved the home so much, one of Mutchnick's conditions of the sale was that Adam allow him to help with the planned renovation. Over the next year, Adam spent $7 million on renovations. He listed the finished product for sale in April 2019 for $47.5 million. One month later Ellen DeGeneres bought the home for $45 million.