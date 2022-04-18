Adam Levine Pays $52 Million For Montecito Mansion That Once Belonged To Rob Lowe

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo have made a lucrative business out of buying and quickly turning around large residences for decent profits over the last few years. Their latest acquisition, as first spotted by Dirt.com, is a mansion in Montecito, California that once belonged to actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff.

The property boasts 10,000 square feet of space, with six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms in the main house. Then there's the guest house, with another two beds and two baths, plus a one-bed/one-bath pool house, all on an almost 3.5-acre lot. And the Levine-Prinsloo pair have purchased the whole spread for an impressive $52 million.

The whole estate, which is known as Oakview, was designed by architect Don Nulty as commissioned by the Lowe. Rob and Sheryl began construction in 2009, completed in 2012. They then put it up for sale in 2018. It took them two years to find a buyer. That buyer was healthcare executive Jack McGinley, who purchased Oakview in October of 2020 for $42 million.

Here's how Oakview was described in official marketing materials when Lowe put it up for sale in 2018:

"Oakview is an exceptionally crafted, painstakingly realized example of classic, East Coast-inspired American architecture infused with countless contemporary amenities and exquisite custom details. A legacy property set proudly on 3.4 sublimely manicured acres, this two-story, 6-bedroom, 11-bath estate with a 2-bedroom guest house and a pool house with a bedroom and kitchen, sits in the picturesque foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains and boasts horizon views of the bright blue Pacific and the Channel Islands…Only the finest in materials were utilized to create design touches, including vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, detailed handmade crown moldings, custom architectural millwork, and view-framing bay windows."

Since then, McGinley might have made some changes of his own to the property, but whatever they might be isn't a matter for public scrutiny yet, as the deal between he and Levine was apparently all handled privately and off-market. You can take a look at it in the video below, from the Sacramento Bee:

Given Levine's real estate habits of late, it's safe to assume he's planning to flip this mansion much like he and Prinsloo have done several times with other lavish properties over the years.

In 2019 they sold a Beverly Hills mansion to Ellen DeGeneres for $42.5 million less than a year after they bought it for $33.9 million.

Then, in 2021, they took just three months to flip a five-acre Montecito estate for a profit of almost $6 million!!!

And only weeks ago they put a Pacific Palisades compound for sale with an asking price of $57.5 million – close to twice what they paid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for it in 2018.