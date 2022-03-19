Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Just Listed The Former Affleck/Garner Mansion For $57.5 Million

Back in 2007, film producer Brian Grazer and his wife Gigi decided to separate after 10 years of marriage. As you might suspect when a couple is going through a divorce, their fabulous LA mansion soon came to market. Located in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood the soon-to-be former Grazer family listed the home for…

$27.5 million

About a year later the global real estate market collapsed, so buyers at that price were nowhere to be found.

It took until March 2009 for the Grazer to match with a buyer. Those buyers were Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Affleck and Garner acquired the mansion for…

$17.55 million

Ben and Jen also lasted about a decade in the home. Unfortunately they also decided to list the spreads not long after their marriage ended. Jennifer continued living in this house until late December 2018. That's when Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine and his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo bought the mansion for…

$32 million

That was a bit more than three years ago. From what I hear, Adam and Behati did NOT perform any major renovations or additions to the already-fantastic property. So you might be surprised to learn that just three years later, Adam and Behati just listed the property for…

$57.5 million

That's three times what Grazer got for the home in 2009 and $25 million more than than Garner and Affleck got in late 2018.

And once you watch the video tour, I bet you might actually agree with the home's current sky-high asking price. This truly is an incredible piece of real estate, smack dab in one of LA's most-exclusive and expensive neighborhoods:

As you can tell from watching the above video, this property has absolutely stunning unobstructed views of Los Angeles. From the Getty Center to the water.

The property's three living structures combine for a total of 16,000 square-feet of living space. The main house spans 9,000 square-feet.

As you watch the video above, did you notice the massive lawn? Did you also notice how at the end of the lawn there are windows and balconies? FYI, that massive lawn sits atop a massive underground living area that features bedrooms, a gym and office.

And just when you think this property is over, guess what? There's an EQUESTRIAN CENTER!!??? Jump to 3 minutes and 30 seconds in the video… just after the chicken coup… and out of nowhere you're hit with what looks like a world-class equestrian center.

This is the kind of house you would normally find an hour outside of Los Angeles in places like Hidden Hills or Calabasas, but this is right in the heart of the LA's west side. For that reason, perhaps $57.5 million is a good asking price!