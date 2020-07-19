Adam Lambert Just Sold His Hollywood Hills Home For Almost $3 Million

Almost a year after putting it up for sale, American Idol alum Adam Lambert has found a buyer for his three-bedroom Hollywood Hills home, TMZ reports. The agreed upon purchase price: $2.92 million, which unfortunately for Lambert represents something of a marginal loss. But since he's already been in his next home nearby since 2018, which he purchased for $6.5 million, this probably isn't too big a deal.

As for the recently sold house, it spreads across more than 3,000 square feet stacked on three stories, with room for four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a wine cellar, and much more. As The Agency's official listing for the property explains:

"Chic Hollywood Elegance above the Sunset Strip paired with the perfect contemporary blend of style and escape. The City Life is here. Incredible city light views from the main level with a sliding glass wall. The marvelous grounds are inviting, private and the perfect setting for outdoor living and entertaining. A designer kitchen with marble finishes, high-grade appliances, and an intimate breakfast setting. The Master Suite offers brilliant views of the city lights, a nicely scaled walk-in closet, and a beautifully finished master spa and a private terrace. An additional suite featured with its own private entrance which could be used for a private studio, gym or home theater. This privately gated estate is an impeccable offering in the heart of The City Life."

As previously mentioned above, when Lambert bought the house back in 2014, he reportedly paid about $2.95 million for it, so he ended up taking a little bit of a bite on the property, especially if you factor in listing fees and other expenses.

You might have missed your chance to buy it for yourself, but you can still take a look at the now former Adam Lambert house in The Agency's video below: