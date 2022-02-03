Aaron Rodgers Sells San Diego Home For More Than $5 Million

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, whose future with the team is currently the topic of speculation and uncertainty, has sold the off-season residence he owned in Del Mar outside of San Diego for well over a decade. Rodgers sold the home for $5.13 million, over twice what he paid for it back in 2009, when he picked it up for a bit more than $2 million.

The Mediterranean style home spans almost 5,800 square feet, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and plenty of amenities. Those include a wine cellar, home theater, and a guest room that doubles as a recreation room (and which also has its own private entrance). Out back there's a swimming pool, spa, and firepit.

As its official listing put it:

"This lushly landscaped, privately gated, pristine one acre property sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with gorgeous views to the south and west…Great floorplan with second floor dedicated to Master suite with view deck, luxurious master bath with walk-in closet, and spacious office with its own fireplace. Incredible kitchen opens to a large family room with LaCantina Doors on both sides with access to both the pool/spa area and oversized patio… Minutes from the beach as well as the trendy shops and restaurants in Del Mar."

The sale reportedly happened quickly, as Rodgers first put the home officially up for sale in October of last year, only taking a week to get the first satisfactory pending offer. It also doesn't appear to spell the end of Rodgers' calling California a home away from home, regardless of whether or not he stays with the Packers.

Rodgers still owns an oceanfront Malibu home he bought from British singer Robbie Williams for $28 million on a couple years back. He paid all-cash for this house and has reportedly mainly been renting it out.

In any event, take a look at the former San Diego home of Aaron Rodgers below, courtesy of Lauren Fields on YouTube:

And if you'd like to take a video tour of his $28 million Malibu mansion, your wish is my command: