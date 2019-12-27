Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Just Bought Robbie Williams' Malibu Mansion For $28 Million

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his NASCAR legend girlfriend Danica Patrick just put Cardi B and Offset to shame. Sure Cardi and Offset bought a really really nice home in Atlanta for around $6 million. A home that has 22 rooms, 6-acres of land and apparently an indoor gun range. But the king and queen of hip hop have nothing on the king and queen of the sports world.

It has just been revealed by the good people at Dirt.com that Aaron and Danica have acquired a home in Malibu for a cool $28 million. They bought the home from UK singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field who themselves bought the home in 2017 for $20 million. Not a bad little deal for Robbie and Ayda. They essentially got paid $8 million to own an absolutely insane Malibu mansion. Robbie and Ayda bought the house from Netflix executive Ted Sardanos who paid $19.25 before flipping it a few months later for a $1 million profit.

Check out this video tour and I'll supply some specific details below…

Constructed in a theme of an Italian Palazzo, Aaron and Danica's new home has 4 bedroom and 4 bathrooms in the main house plus two bedrooms in the guest house.

The house is on one of the most-exclusive beaches in Malibu. You access the beach through a private funicular (a long sideways elevator).

It turns out that Danica and Aaron actually closed on the house back in late October so maybe they spent Christmas there together? Would certainly have been warmer than Wisconsin! Also, according to Dirt.com, Aaron may be the exclusive owner. There was one name on the title and it is connected to a Rodger's LLC.

For what it's worth, Aaron Rodgers' net worth of $120 million is exactly double Danica Patrick's net worth of $60 million.