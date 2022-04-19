Aaron Donald Of The Rams Lists Calabasas Mansion For $6 Million

Aaron Donald might be staying with the LA Rams for a while still, but he's evidently looking for some greater digs in the area, as Dirt.com reports he's listed his Calabasas mansion for $6.25 million. The defensive tackle known as The Terminator is reportedly in the midst of contract negotiations with the team that could start bringing him more money than the $22.5 million per year he's pulling in now, so perhaps he's looking to upgrade his living situation in view of his upcoming new contract.

If he finds a buyer at $6.25 million, he'll be making a pretty impressive profit on the reported $4.7 million he spent on the place three years ago. The home's Zillow listing says it already has a "pending offer," so it's possible that Donald might be ready to close a deal very soon.

As for the house itself, it's an impressive abode that sprawls across more than 7,000 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. In official marketing materials it's described as an "[a]bsolutely extraordinary custom Mediterranean in the guard gated Oaks of Calabasas," and "[a] trophy estate on a very rare nearly all usable acre with complete privacy."

The listing goes on:

"Interior features include a grand two story entry, oversized self contained guest quarters and more. The beautiful center island kitchen opens seamlessly to the "great room" which boasts a large family area and billiards/game room graced with 9 foot Fleetwood doors and custom beamed ceilings. Upstairs you will find the primary suite along with 3 additional bedrooms and a separate playroom … The resort quality rear grounds are second to none! There is a sensational zero edge infinity pool, 1500 square foot glass covered patio, outdoor kitchen and fireplace, 35 foot fire feature, basketball court and MASSIVE usable low maintenance turf/synthetic lawn all with total complete privacy!"

The home also boasts one of the more unusual amenities you're likely to see in a luxury real estate listing: a barber shop. An oversized four car garage rounds out the property, which you can see in the video below from Doug Puetz: