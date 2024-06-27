A Hawaii Getaway Once Owned By The Late Harry Rothschild Is Now For Sale At $32.5 Million

A beautiful wedge of oceanfront paradise in the Hawaiian town of Kailua is now on the market for $32.5 million. But despite the property's overwhelming assets as a piece of tropical luxury real estate, it also represents an interesting piece of history, having once belonged to the late Harry Rothschild of the famous Rothschild banking dynasty.

Rothschild purchased the property in the 80s for just $1.2 million, but the house wasn't completed until 2001. At some point during his occupancy of the home, he gave it the romantic name of Kai Moena, purportedly translated as The House of the Resting Sea.

Kai Moena is one of those luxury properties prestigious enough to have its own website in addition to its own name. There, it's described as "the crown jewel of Kailua," thanks to much more than its heavenly coastal location. The compound is actually now made up of two contiguous properties and two main houses, together totaling almost 15,000 square feet with ten bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three half baths. The site goes on to tout the property's numerous resort-quality amenities as well:

"Indulge in a suite of exceptional amenities, including three fully equipped kitchens with elegant granite countertops, a dry sauna, a fitness room, a massage room, and a media room. The resort-style lagoon pool features stunning waterfalls, while the tennis/pickleball court and lush tropical landscaping elevate the experience of your private sanctuary."

Listing agent Brandon Kim of List Sotheby's International Realty told Mansion Global that Kai Moena is in the same neighborhood that no less a luminary than Barack Obama and his family sometimes spend vacations, thanks to the area's "laid-back atmosphere and vibrant community." But this is one residence that really stands on its own merits, as you can see in the video below from the List Sotheby's International Realty YouTube channel: