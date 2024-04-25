A French Chateau Was Just Listed For $455 Million. Would Become The World's Most Expensive Home

A French chateau just outside Paris could become the most expensive single residence on the planet if it finds a buyer anywhere close to its recently unveiled asking price. Chateau d'Armainvilliers, which has a fascinating history that includes stints of ownership by the Rothschild banking family and the King of Morocco, has been placed on the market with an asking price of $455 million.

The Chateau d'Armainvilliers, 30 miles outside Paris, sits on a beautiful expanse of almost 2,500 acres and dates all the way back to the 12th century when it was constructed as a stronghold. Centuries later, it was partially destroyed during the French Revolution, and eventually, it was brought to much of its current state by the Rothschilds. Then, in the 1980s, it was purchased from that famous family by King Hassan II of Morocco. After King Hassan II's death in 1999, it stayed with his son until 2008, when it was sold to its present owners for €200 million, less than half of the €425 million it's being listed for now.

It's an incredible piece of property that has to be seen to be appreciated, but some of the chateau's most striking features among its 100 rooms and three levels include three elevators and 17 bedroom suites, each with their own individual themes. The grounds are also home to other structures, including a hair salon, car park, stables for horses, staff quarters, and more. There are also significant underground facilities underneath the chateau, which were installed by King Hassan II.

As for the title of the most expensive home in the world, it may be some time before we know for sure, as sales of properties like this tend to be private and confidential. However, it could be secured for significantly less than its asking price and still beat out the Chateau Louis XIV, which currently holds the top spot. Chateau Louis XIV sold in 2015 for $300 million. The buyer was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

You can see Chateau d'Armainvilliers in the drone video below starting at the 3-minute mark. Our embed is hopefully already queued to that point: