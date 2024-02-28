A Family That's Owned An 80,000-Acre Texas Ranch For Over 100 Years Lists It For $180 Million

Turkey Track Ranch, a historic and massive ranch measuring at some 80,000 acres in Texas, has been under the control of the same family for over a century. They first listed it for sale in 2021 for $200 million, only to fail to find a buyer, and now the Houston Chronicle reports that they're trying again. And they've sweetened the deal considerably by not only slashing the asking price to $180 million but throwing in a stake in the property's mineral rights as well.

Turkey Track Ranch has belonged to the descendants of one William Thomas Coble, who started buying up land in the area all the way back in 1916. Some years later in the 20s, Coble struck oil on the property, and after his daughter married into fellow ranchers in the Whittenburg family the Coble-Whittenburg Oil Company was born. Those two families still own Turkey Track Ranch now, but have in recent years decided to part ways with the property, citing their members' "increasing numbers and geographical distances, we recognize that it is time to find a new steward for this historic holding."

The mineral rights now included in the asking price amount to a 25 percent stake in what is described as "a near-100% mineral ownership holding," so nearly a quarter of the mineral rights for the whole property. But the buyer will likely be as interested in environmental conservation as oil rights, and the property's new assessments are reportedly focused on those areas as well as carbon sequestration and other potential energy projects.

That aside, this is still an extremely impressive piece of land, including practically every variety of outdoor landscape, flora, and fauna possible in the Texas panhandle, and 26 miles of land directly on the Canadian River and multiple freshwater springs.

You can see the beauty of Turkey Track Ranch for yourself in the video below, from the Icon Global YouTube channel: