A Bel-Air Estate Built By Qatar's Royal Family Just Hit The Market For $400 Million – Would Obliterate All "Most Expensive Home" Records

Back in 2009, an undeveloped 8-acre plot of land set on a promontory in Bel-Air with sweeping views from downtown to the Pacific Ocean was listed for sale for $65 million. A few months later, the price was dropped to $50 million.

As you can see in the photo below, it was an especially impressive property because so much of the land was flat. In fact, four of the estate's eight acres were flat, buildable land. That's actually somewhat rare in the hilly conclave on Bel-Air.

In late 2010, someone bought the property for $35 million. After digging into the real estate records, several real estate outlets reported that the buyer was billionaire investor Thomas Barrack. Here's what the property looked like back in 2010:

Here's what it looks like today:

Who is Thomas Barrack?

Thomas Barrack is a quintessential 'contrarian investor.' He earned his billion-dollar fortune as the founder of Colony Capital by betting on the assets that no one else wanted. From saving Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch to brokering the sale of the Plaza Hotel for Donald Trump, Barrack has spent four decades sitting at the intersection of global finance, Hollywood, and high-level diplomacy.

Several of Barrack's most lucrative deals have involved the Qatari ruling family. For example, in 2010, Barrack partnered with the Qatar Investment Authority to acquire the film studio Miramax from Disney. Just a year later, he sold his controlling stake in the French football giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the same sovereign wealth fund. In 2012, Barrack liquidated his massive Costa Smeralda resort in Sardinia, selling it to a Qatari subsidiary for a windfall.

And, as it turns out, when Barrack "purchased" this plot of land in Bel-Air for $35 million back in 2010, he was actually just a front man. The real buyer was the Qatari ruling family.

Who are the Al Thanis?

The Al Thani family has ruled Qatar since the mid-19th century. For much of the country's first 100-200 years, it was a dirt-poor, desolate backwater. And before you assume that Qatar, like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran, struck massive quantities of oil in the 1950s, that's not at all the case. In fact, Qatar has relatively little in terms of oil.

On the other hand, Qatar, much like me after eating at Benihana, contains an enormous amount of natural gas.

Qatar's fortunes turned around under Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who seized power in 1995. He prioritized the development of the North Field, the largest natural gas field in the world. Within decades, Qatar became a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas, supplying major economies in Asia and Europe. That energy wealth created staggering revenues for the ruling family. Today, they are one of the richest royal families in the world and one of the richest families overall, with a combined net worth of $180 billion.

Building a $400 Million Estate

Working with renowned architect Peter Marino, whose portfolio includes some of the most luxurious residential and commercial properties in the world, the Al Thanis spent the next 10 years constructing what became a sprawling, multi-structure compound totaling roughly 70,000 square feet of interior space. The main residence alone spans roughly 50,000 square feet, complemented by a massive guesthouse and additional structures that bring the total footprint to a level rarely seen in private residential real estate.

In total, the compound includes approximately 39 bedrooms split between family accommodations and staff quarters. The main house features 10 bedrooms for residents and 13 for staff, while the guesthouse adds another six family bedrooms and 10 staff rooms.

Beyond sheer bedroom count, the estate was designed to function as a completely self-sufficient environment.

There are multiple swimming pools, both indoor and outdoor, along with a full-service spa complex that includes hot and cold plunge pools, a sauna, massage suites, and a traditional hammam. A private salon, gym, and Pilates studio further reinforce the resort-like feel.

For entertainment, the property includes a dedicated theater, expansive entertaining spaces, and multiple kitchens capable of supporting large-scale events.

And then there are the details that push the estate into a different category entirely. Hidden within the compound are secure rooms, extensive art storage facilities, and even a medical-grade X-ray machine, allowing for private, on-site healthcare without ever leaving the property.

Earlier today, this incredible property was listed for sale. The asking price? $400 million.

If it sells for anywhere near $400 million, this home will absolutely demolish the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the United States. It will almost certainly also break the record for the most expensive verified home sale in the world.

It Still Might Be A Loss

Believe it or not, even if this estate does sell for $400 million, the Al Thanis will almost certainly lose money on this project. They reportedly spent $350 million on construction costs alone. That does not include insurance, general maintenance, or property taxes. Speaking of property taxes, back in 2020, when the home was still under construction, this property was revealed to be carrying one of the largest annual property tax bills in all of Los Angeles. The annual property tax? $1.03 million. If someone pays $400 million for it, that person's annual property tax will be a little over $4 million.