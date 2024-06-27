A 7.5-Acre Private Island In Long Island Sound Is Up For Sale At $35 Million

Greg Jensen, a hedge fund investor with Bridgewater, has listed his 7.5-acre private island for sale with an asking price of $35 million. The island, one of the bigger pieces of the archipelago known as Thimble Islands off the coast of Branford, Connecticut, is known as Rogers Island and has multiple houses and other features for its next owner to enjoy.

Some of those outdoor features include two docks, a necessity for accessing the island, as well as a tennis court and a putting green, reportedly designed by famed golf legend Jack Nicklaus. Then there is the elaborately restored main house, constructed all the way back in the early 20th century, with ten bedrooms. There's also a four-bedroom guesthouse, plus other structures like an artist's studio, poolhouse, and a greenhouse.

Here's the official sales listing for Rogers Island:

"In a world where luxury knows no bounds, there's one property that stands out above the rest. Welcome to Rogers Island – where dreams become reality. Enveloped by the tranquil waters of Long Island Sound, this 7.65-acre haven features an exquisite 8,746-square-foot renovated main residence, complemented by a four bedroom waterfront guest house. Indulge in artistic endeavors in the dedicated studio, unwind poolside, or engage in spirited matches at the tennis court. Immerse yourself in the lush beauty of formal gardens, meandering trails, & a koi pond. With three private beaches, two docks, a putting green, staff quarters, & a greenhouse, every aspect of refined living is meticulously curated. Rogers Island beckons as the ultimate symbol of achievement, awaiting its discerning new owner."

The property has likely been used as a summer retreat like most of the other private islands in the area, and the precise reason for Jensen's sale seems to be unknown for now. But you can give Rogers Island a look for yourself via video drone in the video below from the YouTube channel Discovering World, One Flight At A Time: