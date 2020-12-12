A $17.5 Million California Estate Now Belongs To Mel Gibson's Ex-Wife Robyn Moore

Robyn Moore, best known to the public as Mel Gibson's ex-wife, has purchased a glittering oceanfront home in the Point Dume area of Malibu, California, reports Dirt.com. The purchase makes the third home Moore has owned in Malibu, and this one cost her a reported $17.5 million, paid to Wendy Miller Hughes, ex-wife of billionaire, Wayne Hughes Jr.

The home is located on Birdview Avenue, one of the most affluent and exclusive stretches of real estate in Malibu. Here's how the property is described in official marketing materials from Sky Blue Media:

"This beautifully detailed Cape Cod Point Dume Bluff Estate with direct private beach access includes 2 extra living quarters with the finest amenities. There is a sophisticated surround sound system throughout. Enjoy the pebble pool, rose garden, fruit trees and large grassy yard. When entering the property one passes through a trellised walkway to a large entry patio with a river rock stone fireplace and bar area with stove, and pizza oven. Ideal for entertaining the home includes state of the art security. In addition, there is a 3-car garage, extra outdoor parking and ample storage. Finished in the finest materials available with Carrera marble counter tops and walnut floors throughout. Offers unparalleled ocean and sunset views of the coast from the private decks. Property hosts its own private beach. Privacy and security is at its optimum for this premium property."

The home has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread across the main house and separate guesthouse, with views of the surrounding Zuma Beach. At $17.5 million, the property is just a little bit less expensive than Moore's other Malibu home, which she bought for $18 million back in 2014. She owned a third home in Malibu, too, but unfortunately it was lost in a wildfire in 2018.

You can take a look at Moore's new beachfront Malibu home in the video below, also from Sky Blue: