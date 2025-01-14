$83 Million "Succession" Mansion – Most Expensive In Palisades History – Destroyed In Palisades Fire

By on January 13, 2025 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

If you watched "Succession," after being ousted from the family business in the final moments of season 3, season 4 opens with Roy siblings Kendall, Shiv, and Roman meeting with potential investors for their new media brand "The Hundred." They are taking meetings and basically hunkered down at an absolutely insane hilltop mansion in Los Angeles.

In real life, the 20,000-square-foot mansion was completed in 2020. Before it was purchased, the home was offered as a rental for $350,000 – $450,00 per month. In July 2021, a 26-year-old tech billionaire bought the mansion for $83 million. The "Succession" episode that made the home famous aired in March 2023.

Unfortunately, the mansion was just destroyed in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

Located at 1601 San Onofre Drive in the Pacific Palisades, the six-bedroom, 18-bathroom mansion broke the area home sale record when it fetched $83 million in July 2021. So, in other words, it was the most expensive home in the Palisades.

As you can see from the video, it is no ordinary home. Here's how the property was described in its original real estate listing, note the line I have highlighted in red related to the master suite:

"Perched atop a one-acre promontory in Pacific Palisades, 1601 San Onofre Drive stands as an avant-garde masterpiece that transcends conventional luxury. This architectural tour de force commands breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor opulence through cutting-edge design and bespoke craftsmanship. Meticulously curated with exotic materials sourced globally, the estate features unparalleled amenities including a Nobu-designed chef's kitchen, a Hollywood-caliber 20-seat theater, and a temperature-controlled wine lounge. The crown jewel of this deluxe residence is a primary suite with retinal-scan security and a retractable roof for stargazing, while a state-of-the-art automotive gallery and Zen spa showcase the home's commitment to redefining elevated living."

The Buyer

The person who paid $83 million for this home in July 2021 was a then-26-year-old tech billionaire named Austin Russell. Austin is the founder and CEO of a company called Luminar Technologies. Luminar does something related to "lidar" and other machine perception technology that is apparently used in autonomous cars.

Luminar went public in December 2020 under the ticker symbol "LAZR." As the owner of 1/3 of the company's equity, Austin was worth $2.4 billion immediately after the company went public. That made him the youngest billionaire in the world at that point. At the time of the IPO, he was 25.

Unfortunately, times have not been good for Luminar. The stock is down roughly 98% since it went public in late 2020. Its current market cap is around $225 million. Austin is no longer a billionaire. Presuming he still owns 1/3 of the company's equity, today, his paper stake in the company is worth around $74 million. Ouch. Ouch. Ouch. And now he lost his mansion. Absolutely brutal.

(Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Jake Steinfeld Net Worth
    Jake
    Steinfeld
  2. Robin Zander Net Worth
    Robin
    Zander
  3. Cynthia Stafford Net Worth
    Cynthia
    Stafford
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Phaedra Parks Net Worth
    Phaedra
    Parks
  6. Tyson Fury Net Worth
    Tyson
    Fury
  7. Luther Vandross Net Worth
    Luther
    Vandross
  8. Craig Melvin Net Worth
    Craig
    Melvin
  9. Todd Tucker Net Worth
    Todd
    Tucker
  10. Oleksandr Usyk Net Worth
    Oleksandr
    Usyk
  11. Howard Stern Net Worth
    Howard
    Stern
  12. Anthony Joshua Net Worth
    Anthony
    Joshua
  13. Kendra Wilkinson Net Worth
    Kendra
    Wilkinson
  14. Kandi Burruss Net Worth
    Kandi
    Burruss
  15. Baker Mayfield Net Worth
    Baker
    Mayfield
  16. Tony Dungy Net Worth
    Tony
    Dungy
  17. xQc Net Worth
    xQc