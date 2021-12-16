$50 Million Spec House On 22 Acres Of Malibu Hits The Market

splits: 6

Currently nestled near the top of the list of the most impressive real estate listings in Malibu, if not the entire country, is this spec house brought to fruition by Kirkor Suri and Bedros Oruncakciel, both of Malibu Real Estate Investments. The Wall Street Journal reports that this spectacular mansion in the hills above ritzy Carbon Beach is currently on the market with an asking price of some $47.5 million.

What do you get for $47.5 million? For one thing, plenty of space: the home sits on 22 acres of primo Malibu real estate. And the house itself measures in at 11,170 square feet, with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Here's a bit from the property's official listing:

"Meticulously curated with dazzling details throughout, this diamond beach pad nestled on a prominent plot overlooks the city of Malibu and offers unobstructed views of the iconic Malibu Pier. Rich with elegant furnishings and exquisite design details, this custom coastal build is comfortable, luxurious and constructed with the highest quality materials and craftsmanship with stylish distinction and sophistication. Beautifully framed with light-filled living spaces and bespoke architectural details including a glistening glass staircase (that truly makes a statement) that serves as the focal point of this one-of-a-kind Property."

That glass staircase, reportedly inspired by the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in Manhattan, was constructed by Siller Treppen out of Italy. And it does serve as a focal point for the home, but there are plenty of other amenities to catch your eye as well, including guest quarters with its own rooftop deck, a "state of the art" home cinema, and even a private poker room. There's an elevator, a mudroom, an infinity pool and a private beach area. A massage room. A billiards room (with wine dispenser). Basically, any amenity you can think of, this home has it, and probably a few you can't.

You can take a look at this spectacular mansion in the video below, from Westside Estate Agency: