38 Year Old Billionaire In-N-Out Heiress Lists LA Mansion for $16.8 Million

If you were waiting in line at In-N-Out behind Lynsi Snyder, you'd probably assume she was just your average young, hip-dressing, suburban mom picking up a quick dinner for family burger night. And actually, you wouldn't necessarily be wrong. Lynsi does have four kids and, at 38, is extremely extremely extremely young, and not at all over-the-hill… (I am also 38). But Lynsi is no ordinary burger customer. She owns the whole company. And when she drives away, she drives to a ridiculous LA mansion which was just listed for $16.8 million.

Lynsi Snyder's net worth is $3.6 billion thanks to her 100% ownership of In-N-Out, which was founded by her paternal grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder. Harry and Esther co-founded In-In-Out in 1948. They left the business to their two sons, Rich and Harry Jr.

Tragically, Rich died in 1993 when his private jet crashed after losing control in the wake of a nearby Boeing 757 that was coming in for a landing at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.

Harry Jr., Lysni's father, died of a prescription drug overdose in 1999. At that point Lynsi became the sole heir to the empire. She was 17-years-old.

According to the terms of her father's will, in the event of his death, Lynsi would inherit partial control of In-N-Out on her 30th birthday in 2012, and full control on her 35th birthday. That magic day was May 5, 2017. On that day, Lynsi officially became a billionaire.

Two months after turning 30 and receiving her first chunk of the company, Lynsi treated herself to a little real estate acquisition. In August 2012, she paid $17.4 million for an 11-bedroom 19,000 square-foot palatial mansion on 4-acres in the LA suburb of Bradbury, located 22 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. Bradbury is not far from the town of Glendora, where Lynsi was born and raised. Lynsi owns a mansion in Glendora as well, the longtime home of her late grandmother Esther.

Up in Northern California, Lynsi owns a 115-acre ranch property in the Shasta County town of Shingletown. She reportedly breeds South American llamas on the ranch.

When she bought the Bradbury mansion in 2012, the seller was Major League Baseball star Adrian Beltre. She bought the house through a blind trust with no mortgage. AKA all cash.

The mansion includes a 15-seat movie theater, game room, six-car garage, tennis courts, partial golf course, a 3,400 square-foot fitness center, dance studio, batting cage, resort-style pool and much more.

Treat your eyes to this video tour:

The property is located within a gated community called the Bradbury Estates which has 24/7 armed guards. That's notable because in her lifetime, Lynsi has unfortunately been the target of TWO kidnapping attempts. FYI, she also is protected 24/7 by armed personal security in addition to the community security.

Lynsi is kind of a unique billionaire even outside of her young age and inheritance circumstances.

She has been married four times. She married her high school sweetheart at 18, getting engaged just a few months after her father died. They divorced in 2003. She married again a year later. That marriage lasted until 2011. In 2011 she married again. That marriage ended in 2014. That same year she married her current husband Sean Ellingson, a former In-N-Out employee.

Outside of her personal life she is a devout Christian and a huge fan of professional drag racing.

Lysni attempted to sell the above home in 2017 for close to $20 million. Now she'll be trying to get $600,000 LESS than what she paid back in 2012.

Not that losing $600k matters when you're the 38-year-old sole-owner of a private company that does over $1 billion in annual revenue!