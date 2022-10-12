$150 Million Oceanfront Estate Could Be The Most Expensive Residence In The Hamptons

If you've got $150 million laying around, you have a unique opportunity to own what would be the most expensive single-family residence in the Hamptons, ever. Known as La Dune, CNBC reports that it's been "on and off the market" going back to 2016, and is currently on the market with an asking price of $150 million.

That would be enough to make it the most expensive home in the history of the Hamptons, but it also significantly limits the pool of possible buyers, which is probably why its current owners have had such a hard time finding a buyer. The sprawling four-acre property includes two separate homes as well as two swimming pools and a sunken tennis court, which could also be a factor in eliminating the property for ultra-wealthy buyers looking for a single residence to call home.

Still, it's a handsome piece of land that would make an excellent summer home for anyone who could afford it. Here's how it's described in official marketing materials:

"Regarded by many as the finest oceanfront in all of the Hamptons, this iconic estate with links to architect Stanford White offers two extraordinary residences on more than four acres, with over 400 ft. of bulkhead beach front, gorgeous hedged lawns, two custom Gunite pools, and sunken all-weather tennis on Gin Lane. Security gates and hedging open to a wide gravel drive, with the main four-story residence rising majestically from its front parking court."

The main house on the property dates all the way back to the early 1900s, while the second house was constructed in the early 2000s. And both homes are located on one of the most exclusive strips of land on the planet, the "billionaire's beach" known as Gin Lane. La Dune occupies more than 400 feet of beachfront along Gin Lane, and that prime location is a big part of why it's now being listed with such a large and attention-getting asking price.

La Dune has been available in the past as a summer rental. Last summer, a month on the property would set you back a cool $1.2 million! Should a buyer be found at $150 million, or close to it, it would easily be the most expensive sale in the history of the Hamptons, surpassing the $137 million paid for a much larger property in 2014, actually made up of three formerly separate lots at a combined 16 acres.

Both homes on La Dune combine to make more than 21,000 square feet of interior living space, with 19 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms altogether. It's a property that pretty much has to be seen in order to be believed, so take a look at the video below from Sotheby's International Realty to see it for yourself: