Inside Mukesh Ambani's $1 Billion Mumbai Mansion "Antilia": 27 Stories. 600 Staff. One Family.

High above the chaos of Mumbai, where honking rickshaws weave through traffic and crumbling high-rises compete for space, a shimmering glass tower juts defiantly into the skyline. It doesn't bear the name of a corporation or hotel chain. It isn't a government building or a temple. It's a private home. A residence—but not just any.

This is Antilia, the personal skyscraper mansion of Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, with a current worth of $90 billion. The land on which Antilia was built was purchased in 2006. Construction took four years. In the end, Ambani built a house so massive, so elaborate, and so mind-bendingly expensive, it makes Buckingham Palace look quaint. At 27 stories and 400,000 square feet, Antilia isn't just the world's most expensive private home—it's a vertical city of wealth, staffed by hundreds, wrapped in myth, and topped with helipads.

But to understand the madness of Antilia, you first have to understand the man behind it—and the journey that took him from a modest Mumbai apartment to the stratosphere of global wealth.

From Yarn Trader's Son to Asia's Richest Man

Mukesh Ambani was born in 1957 to Dhirubhai Ambani, a former gas station worker turned textile trader who founded Reliance Industries. Mukesh earned a chemical engineering degree and dropped out of Stanford's MBA program in the early '80s to help expand the family business.

Together, father and son built the world's largest oil refinery in Jamnagar and turned Reliance into a petrochemical powerhouse. After Dhirubhai's death in 2002 sparked a feud between Mukesh and his brother Anil, the business empire split. Mukesh took control of oil, gas, and petrochemicals—and later launched Jio, a revolutionary mobile network that upended India's telecom industry.

By 2025, Mukesh Ambani is worth roughly $90 billion, the richest man in Asia, and chairman of a company valued at over $200 billion. He doesn't collect homes around the globe. Instead, he built one towering statement.

A Home Named for a Myth

Antilia is named after a legendary phantom island in the Atlantic, rumored by explorers to be a land of untold wealth. Built on Altamount Road, one of the most expensive streets in the world, the tower was designed by U.S. firm Perkins & Will and Australian construction company Leighton Holdings.

Construction began in 2006. By the time it was completed in 2010, it had become a $1 billion vertical palace, blending Hindu symbolism with cutting-edge engineering. Its motifs—the lotus and the sun—appear throughout the structure in crystal, marble, and mother-of-pearl.

Inside the Vertical Palace

No two floors are the same. Each level uses different materials, layouts, and energy flows, following the principles of Vastu Shastra, a Hindu system of architecture similar to feng shui. In fact, Vastu concerns reportedly delayed the family's move-in; the building sat eerily vacant for over a year until priests performed rituals to align the space.

The upper floors are reserved for the Ambani family's living quarters, with panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. Below them? A universe of opulence.

There's a ballroom with massive chandeliers, a 50-seat theater, a spa and yoga studio, multiple swimming pools, a temple, a salon, and an ice cream parlor. And if Mumbai's scorching summer gets too intense, guests can retreat to the "snow room", which creates artificial snowflakes 24/7.

Garage or Car Museum?

The first six floors of Antilia are dedicated to cars. Mukesh is a serious collector, and the 168-car garage holds everything from Bentleys to a ₹10 crore Mercedes Maybach. The seventh floor features an in-house auto service center.

At the very top of the home are three helipads—a feature so extravagant it required special approval from Indian aviation authorities.

The Staff of 600 and the Simplicity Within

Despite its extravagance, Antilia isn't a party palace. The Ambanis are known to be private and devout vegetarians and teetotalers. Their meals are strictly alcohol-free, and their prayer rituals are daily. While 600 staff members keep the home running, the Ambani children reportedly had to clean their own rooms while home from college.

Myth, Luxury, and Controversy

Antilia is dazzling. It's also controversial. From its $1 billion price tag to its towering presence in a city where millions live in poverty, the home has drawn sharp criticism. But the Ambanis rarely comment. They live quietly—above the clouds, out of reach, and on their own terms.

In the end, Antilia isn't just a house. It's a story. A monument to ambition, legacy, and the boundless wealth of one of the world's most powerful families. Whether you see it as a symbol of progress or excess, one thing is certain: there is no other home on Earth quite like it.

12 Facts About Antilia

